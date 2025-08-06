Trinidad and Tobago U-15s beat Bermuda, reach Concacaf League B semis

TT's Adasa Richardson, left, battled for the ball with Antigua and Barbuda's Shamar Walters during their Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship match in Aruba on August 5. -Photo courtesy TTFA

TRINIDAD and Tobago's under-15 boys' football team got their second win in as many days in League B, group E at the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Aruba, when they blanked Bermuda 2-0 at the CD Jose Wever Stadium, Oranjestad on August 6.

After their 2-0 victory over Antigua and Barbuda in their opening game on August 5, coach Densill Theobald's team put in another solid performance as they went to the top of the group with a perfect six points to assure safe passage through to the semis.

For the second straight game, Cox Football Academy forward Adasa Richardson found the back of the net, with City FC's Jeremai Nanton getting the insurance item for TT after coming on as a second-half substitute.

Playing against a Bermuda team which got a dramatic last-gasp 3-2 win over Barbados on August 5, TT assumed control early on when Richardson headed in from close range in the seventh minute. After a delightful piece of skill from Reagan Rowe who tricked his way past Bermuda defender Deacon Wade, the lanky Richardson was left with the simple task of nodding past a hapless Nuri Latham in the Bermuda goal.

After a bright start from TT, their play became somewhat pedestrian as the Bermuda team were content with dropping deep into an ultra-defensive shape despite being a goal down. In the 17th minute, TT almost got a helping hand – or boot – from Latham as a back pass from one of his defenders rolled over his foot and passed dangerously close to the left upright.

It was the closest TT came to extending their lead in the first half, with Rowe dragging a right-footed shot wide of the mark in the 28th minute after receiving a pass from midfielder Deron Blackman just outside the area.

The Bermudians rarely posed a threat to Levi Williams in the TT goal, and were presented with a great chance four minutes into the second half after TT skipper Jaimarley John committed a silly foul outside area. However, Bermuda captain Z'ani Jennings didn't trouble Williams with his left-footed free kick which sailed over bar.

Though the TT team weren't as fluid as they could be, central midfielders Blackman and Ackim Duncan worked tirelessly and ensured Bermuda had very little time with comfortable possession.

Perhaps sensing the waning energy levels of his team, Theobald made a double switch in the 45th minute which saw the attacking pair of Jeremai Nanton and Jaylon Roberts being introduced. Just six minutes after his introduction, Nanton repaid the coach's faith as he sent in a header from point-blank range after flanker Sebastian James swung a right-side corner into the six-yard box. With Nanton positioning himself in front of goalkeeper Latham for the set piece, he had the easiest of tasks to give his team a 2-0 advantage.

In the last ten minutes, TT created more chances to extend their lead but their finishing didn't quite match the build-up play which preceded. Both James and Roberts shot over bar with powerful efforts, with Nanton heading over bar from close range in the 70th minute after meeting a left-side cross from Roberts.

In the end, the two goals were enough as TT now cruise into the semifinals with a group game still to play. TT play their last group game versus Barbados from 11 am on August 7.