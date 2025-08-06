Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina discuss agriculture, trade

A photo collage of a panel discussion in Argentina looking at agricultural and trade links between the Caribbean and Latin America. Top L-R: Roberto José Linares, Minister of Agricultural Development of Panama and Ravi Ratiram, Minister of Agriculture, Land, and Fisheries of TT. Bottom L-R: Frederick Stephenson, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Manuel Otero, Director General of IICA. Photo collage courtesy IICA -

Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Ravi Ratiram, is in Argentina this week as part of a regional delegation engaging in high-level talks aimed at boosting agricultural trade, co-operation and technological exchange.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA), in a release on August 5, said Ratiram is joined by St Vincent’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs Frederick Stephenson and Panama’s Minister of Agricultural Development Roberto Jose Linares.

The trio will be hosted by the IICA for an intensive working visit in Buenos Aires which includes meetings with Argentina’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the secretariat of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, as well as engagements with key players in the private sector.

The delegation, which also includes IICA director general Manuel Otero, will take part in the Congress of the Argentine No-Till Farmers Association (AAPRESID), a major agricultural event known for its focus on sustainability and innovation.

Ratiram and the other ministers are expected to feature in panel discussions organised jointly by AAPRESID and IICA.

The release also noted that the ministers will visit the National Agricultural Technology Institute (INTA) in Castelar and attend a panel at the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange, the country’s oldest trading institution, founded in 1854.

The visit highlights IICA’s continued role in fostering collaboration among countries in the Americas, with the AAPRESID Congress serving as a platform for dialogue between policy-makers, scientists and the private sector.

For the second consecutive year, IICA will play a key role in the congress under a strategic partnership with the host organisation.

Also accompanying the delegation are Jorge Werthein, advisor to the IICA director general, and Fernando Camargo, IICA’s representative in Argentina.