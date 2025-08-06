Trade union movement must speak up

Contractors and General Workers Trade Union members protest outside of the San Fernando City Hall at Harris Promenade, San Fernando on May 27. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE EDITOR: Elements of the trade union movement now sits inside the coalition that governs TT. That should have brought working-class concerns closer to the centre of national decision-making. Instead, we’re seeing silence — especially on the issues that matter most to working people. There may be voices in the room, but they aren’t being heard where it counts. That absence of clear, public leadership by those elements of the Trade Union Movement is impossible to ignore.

Workers are feeling it

This isn’t politics, it’s reality. Prices are rising, jobs are unstable and public services are stretched thin. The movement that once stood beside workers now feels distant. Some union leaders are in Parliament and that’s fine. But being in government doesn’t mean you stop representing workers. If anything, it means you speak louder, push harder and stay honest.

Reform isn’t an excuse

Yes, reform is needed. But it must not become a distraction or a weapon. When Unions get pulled into tit-for-tat battles, it’s working-class citizens who suffer. Their concerns get sidelined, their struggles ignored and their voices drowned out. The movement must stay focused, committed to the people it was built to serve. Reform must never come at the cost of representation.

This isn’t new

The hardship we’re facing isn’t new. It’s been growing for years. Rising costs, unstable jobs and poor services didn’t start yesterday. What’s troubling now is that, in the midst of restructuring and policy debates, those everyday struggles are being ignored. The people who need support most still aren’t hearing from the movement. That quiet doesn’t just disappoint — it hurts.

Worse, when messages do come, they often feel polished, vague and sanitised for official optics. That kind of communication obscures urgency, flattens real pain and distances leadership from lived worker realities. The movement must not hide behind those kinds of press releases. Real advocacy requires real presence.

I’m speaking as a supporter

This isn’t an attack, it’s accountability from someone who still believes. Labour is supposed to stand with working people, especially when things get hard. And things have been hard. I’m not asking for noise, I’m asking for presence. For leadership. For the kind of clear, honest voice that reminds workers they’re not alone. Silence doesn’t help. It leaves people feeling abandoned.

The movement has a job to do

Belief must lead to action. Workers need to know someone is still fighting for them. Representation is not symbolic, it’s a duty. And that duty cannot be delayed, diluted, or deferred, especially by union voices within the coalition.

Workers are watching

This is not just about individual personalities. It’s about power and responsibility. Trade unions are part of the coalition. Their representatives carry the movement with them. That banner should not be dropped at the door of Parliament or left behind when power calls. Politics is about interests. And if you don’t shape the politics, the politics will shape you.

Workers are paying attention. They see who’s showing up, and who’s gone quiet. This is not about titles. It’s about accountability. If you came from the movement, honour it. If you hold power, use it. Silence speaks, and its message isn’t welcome.

The movement must show up, speak up and be felt once again by its real constituents.

BRYAN ST LOUIS

La Brea