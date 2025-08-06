Think bigger: Why Trinidad and Tobago’s creative sector must go global

In today's changing landscape, creatives think globally while creating locally. -

Vashti G Guyadeen

The TT Chamber's CEO Vashti G Guyadeen recently presented at the chamber’s Orange Economy online event and shared the following insights.

If your business is only thinking about TT, it is already thinking too small.

In today’s digital world, a TT voice can echo across continents, just ask local artiste Sherwin Gardner. His gospel track Find Me Here (Blessings Find Me) went viral on TikTok, surpassing two billion views globally. That is the global impact built on culture, connectivity and an export mindset.

Our creative sector is rich with potential, and with the right mindset and support, what we produce here can compete and thrive on a global stage.

At the chamber, we believe in the economic power of creativity.

Creative entrepreneurs have an intuitive understanding that culture is not separate from business. It is the very force that fosters connection, inspires emotion and fuels business growth.

That is why we created the Orange Economy Committee, to serve as both champion and catalyst for the sector, and to ensure that creativity is matched with the structure and strategy it needs to thrive.

Around the world, strategic support for the Orange Economy has led to remarkable export growth.

The Turkish film industry, now among the fastest growing globally, offers a powerful case study.

In just over a decade, Turkey has transformed its cultural products into global exports.

By combining strong government support with private sector investment and harnessing the energy of its youth and creative talent, Turkey has positioned its dramas in over 150 international markets.

The lesson is clear. They adopted an export mindset and treated their creative sector as a serious industry, not a cultural afterthought.

This approach cultivated a culture of professionalism among producers, actors and service providers, who embraced international standards and focused deliberately on quality and consistency to meet global demand.

We must support our creative industries to go global. But getting there requires focusing on two key areas.

1. Commercialisation must be intentional

The creative sector is already a revenue-generating industry. But to realise its full export potential, it requires sustained public and private sector support.

Talent alone is not enough. What is needed is targeted investment, strategic infrastructure and an enabling policy environment to help the sector grow, scale and compete globally.

Government must lead with targeted incentives, data-driven policy and dedicated infrastructure.

The chamber supports the creation of an Orange Economy Act to establish a clear legislative framework that governs, regulates and empowers the sector as a recognised economic driver. This approach is aligned with international best practice and mirrors successful models seen in countries such as Colombia.

Commercialisation does not dilute culture. It sustains it. Without business models, our creative output cannot compete globally or generate long-term returns.

2. We must develop an export mindset

Culture holds real economic value and is a tradable asset in today’s global economy.

Creative companies understand this instinctively. They think globally while creating locally.

That is why our vision is to develop creative entrepreneurs through initiatives like the Export Action Programme (EAP).

The EAP, which is set to launch in the coming month, will provide the tools, training and networks needed to enter and succeed in international markets.

The chamber is committed to supporting you as you strengthen your export mindset and build globally competitive creative businesses.

This is not just about economics. The creative sector holds the power to reduce crime, drive youth employment and unify communities.

A viable Orange Economy is not only a business opportunity. It is a nation-building strategy.

Let it be a call to action and a step toward building an economy where creativity drives growth and opportunity.