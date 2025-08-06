The weaponisation of drones

Recently, there have been headline reports in the local media about the operations of drones that unlawfully attempted to penetrate the perimeter of national security installations.

Over the weekend, a senior prison official was reported as saying, "Sometimes you have up to 30 to 40 drops (drone) being attempted in one day."

The official called for counter-measure geofencing technology to be used to prevent drone smuggling into the prisons.

Drones are remotely controlled unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) with no human pilot that were originally developed through the twentieth century for military missions considered too dangerous for humans.

By the 21st century, drones had become essential assets to most militaries.

As remote control technologies evolved and costs fell, their use expanded to many civilian applications.

These applications include aerial photography, agriculture, forest fire monitoring, river monitoring, environmental monitoring, marine surveillance, law enforcement, infrastructure inspections, smuggling, product deliveries, entertainment and even drone racing.

Drones can be categorised by their design configuration and intended use.

The main types are – multi-rotor, single-rotor, fixed-wing and hybrid Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL).

Multi-rotor drones are the most common type, featuring multiple rotors for lift and maneuverability.

They are versatile and relatively easy to fly, making them popular for a variety of applications.

Fixed-wing drones, resembling small aircraft, offer longer flight times and ranges than multi-rotor drones.

They are often used for mapping, surveying, long-distance surveillance and military applications.

Single-rotor drones use a single main rotor, similar to a helicopter, providing more efficient lift and the ability to hover in place.

They are often used in applications requiring precise control and vertical movement.

Hybrid VTOL drones combine the features of fixed-wing and multi-rotor drones, capable of vertical takeoff and landing like multi-rotors but transitioning to efficient forward flight like fixed-wing aircraft.

Most drones can capture high-resolution aerial photos and videos with sophisticated camera gimbals for stabilisation.

In 2016, during a carnival party in Skinner Park, San Fernando, a drone being flown overhead the party crashed and caused head injuries to a male patron.

The police contacted the TT Civil Aviation (TTCAA) for prosecutorial guidance and were advised that there were no regulations in place governing the operations of drones in TT.

The TTCAA researched what other jurisdictions, such as the US and the European Union, had done to regulate drone operations.

Based on this research, regulations were prepared under my hand as the director general of civil aviation at the TTCAA, and after approval by Parliament, gazetted as Legal Notice 183/2016.

The regulations require the registration of all drones with the TTCAA. However, there are a large number of unregistered drones operating in TT, with the most common type being the single and multi-rotor type. Their small size, quiet electrical engines and VTOL design give the drones stealth capability.

This, coupled with rapidly evolving drone technologies, has presented major challenges for regulators and law enforcement when drones are being used for unlawful purposes.

Of great concern is the weaponisation of drones for criminal purposes.

According to Sir Ronald Sanders, ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to the US and the Organisation of American States, "The Caribbean faces a new and urgent threat – weaponised drones are rapidly proliferating into the hands of criminal actors, non‑state militias and private contractors."

According to Sanders, "What began as experimental tools for law enforcement has become instruments of murder, assassination and terror across Latin America and now in Haiti."

Sanders mentioned the September 2024 incident in which insurgents lobbed a 40‑pound explosive drone into Ecuador’s La Roca prison near Guayaquil.

He argues that Caricom governments must adopt firm, enforceable measures to restrict these devices before the region drifts into becoming a battlefield.

Law enforcement agencies are implementing a multi-faceted approach to prevent the criminal use of drones, including enhanced surveillance and counter-drone technology.

These strategies aim to deter illegal drone activities, detect and mitigate threats, and ensure public safety.

Some counter-drone systems use signal jamming to disrupt the communication link between the drone and its operator, forcing it to land or return to its point of origin.

All Caricom member states are signatories to the Chicago Convention.

The ICAO issued a new Part IV to Annex 6 – Aircraft Operations to enhance states oversight on drone operations.

Part IV- Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS), establishes the international standards and recommended practices (SARPS) for the safe operation of RPAS, which will be applicable from November 2026.

It transforms drones from niche tools into regulated utilities, enabling their use in various applications while ensuring safety in controlled airspace and at aerodromes.

Key aspects of Part IV are operational rules, operator requirements and a categorisation of RPAS operations including provisions for both commercial and non-commercial operations.

The new Part IV provides a framework for ensuring the safe operation of RPAS and alignment with the standards for manned aircraft.

The SARPS specifically address the unique aspects of operating remotely piloted aircraft, including command and control links, detection and avoidance systems, and remote pilot station functionality.

RPAS operations are categorised into open, specific, and certified categories based on risk, with Part IV primarily focusing on the certified category.

Focus is placed on the responsibilities and requirements for RPAS operators, including pilot training, operational procedures and maintenance.

Part IV further aims to facilitate the integration of RPAS into controlled airspace and at aerodromes, alongside manned aircraft.

It also addresses the need for robust data and information management systems to support RPAS operations, including command and control link data, telemetry data, and recorded data.

Increased security vulnerabilities associated with remote systems including requirements for protecting against tampering, hacking and malicious hijacking are also addressed.

It builds upon existing ICAO Annexes, such as Annex 2 (Rules of the Air) and Annex 8 (Airworthiness of Aircraft), ensuring consistency with established aviation safety standards.

There must be clear regulations regarding drone operations, including importation requirements, registration, licensing and operations in restricted airspace.

ICAO will issue new standards for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) by November 2026.

It is expected that the TTCAA will incorporate the new applicable standards for UAVs and RPAS into the Civil Aviation [(No19) Unmanned Aircraft Systems] Regulations.

As drone technology advances, regulators and law enforcement agencies must continuously monitor and adapt their strategies to stay ahead of criminals and prevent the misuse of drones.