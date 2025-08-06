Sturge's call 'baseless'

Defence Minister Wayne Sturge during a public meeting in Sangre Grande on July 29. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: Wayne Sturge’s recent outburst calling for the removal of Independent Senator Anthony Vieira is as baseless as it is hypocritical. His tirade betrays either a shocking ignorance of our parliamentary conventions or a calculated attempt to mislead the public.

First, there are no term limits on independent senators. Their appointments are at the discretion of the President, not subject to the whims of transient politicians with an axe to grind. Senator Vieira was first appointed by President Anthony Carmona — a figure who himself was elevated to the presidency with the support of the United National Congress. Since then, Vieira has been reappointed by both of Carmona’s successors. Had his conduct been anything less than professional or his contributions anything short of valuable, the opportunity was always there to pass him over. That has not happened.

Instead of acknowledging this, Minister Sturge is staging a desperate distraction. His attack is a smokescreen to divert attention from the uncomfortable truth: this administration has been waging an unprovoked war on the Independent Bench since the day they took office — 100 days ago. The late Senator Teemal’s passing is now being cynically exploited to escalate that campaign.

Rather than peddling red herrings, Minister Sturge and his colleagues would do well to refocus on the issues they were elected to address on April 28. Their mandate was to serve the people—not to settle scores with independent-minded public servants.

A BENNETT

San Fernando