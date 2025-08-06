Seek new trade alliances

Cargo containers at the Port of Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: Tariffs are directly linked to international trade and influence the cost of goods, which can impact travel, imports, and exports. When tariffs increase, the prices of imported goods rise, making travel-related purchases — like foreign goods, luxury items, and even tourism packages — more expensive for consumers. Conversely, free or low tariffs encourage more trade and tourism, benefiting broader economic activity.

Mediocrity in governance hampers the region’s ability to negotiate favourable trade deals. Guyana, as a key Caribbean negotiator, has capitalised on this dynamic, but overall, Caribbean nations often struggle to effectively leverage their regional strength. This results in missed opportunities for favourable trade agreements and less economic growth.

The US, under Trump, shifted the paradigm by emphasising bilateral deals, tariffs, and protecting domestic industries — changing the traditional multilateral approach that Caribbean nations relied upon through Caricom. With this new landscape, Caricom’s collective bargaining power has diminished, and the region needs to rethink its strategy in a paradigm where direct negotiations with the US might be more effective than regional unity efforts.

In this context, Caribbean countries must adapt quickly, strengthen their negotiation skills, and explore new alliances or bilateral agreements. Relying solely on outdated regional frameworks or expecting Caricom to deliver optimal deals in a changed global climate is unlikely. Strategic leadership, innovation, and smarter, more agile negotiations are essential for unlocking growth and resilience amid these shifting global trade dynamics.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings