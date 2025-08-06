Rush Sports to show 2025 CPL, WCPL

Trinbago Knight Riders batsman Nicholas Pooran hits a four during the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League against Guyana Amazon Warriors, in Providence, Guyana. - CPL T20/File photo

RUSH Sports has been confirmed as the official Caribbean broadcaster of the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

This year’s CPL will feature 34 electrifying matches from August 14-September 21, showcasing world-class cricket across the Caribbean. The WCPL will bring even more excitement with seven clashes scheduled from September 6-17.

On August 6, a CPL media release said, "As the Caribbean’s premier destination for sports, Rush Sports brings fans closer to the action through its two 24/7 linear channels available across the region on all major pay-tv platforms and through affiliate TV Everywhere services."

Fans can look forward to seeing some of the biggest stars in world cricket in action across iconic Caribbean venues in Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

The men’s tournament boasts a stellar lineup including Quinton de Kock, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Mohammad Amir, Imad Wasim and Rovman Powell, promising top-tier competition at the Biggest Party in Sport.

On the women’s side, Hayley Matthews, the world’s premier all-rounder, will aim to lead the Barbados Royals to a third consecutive title. She’ll face tough competition from stars such as Trinbago Knight Riders' Deandra Dottin and Shabnim Ismail of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, ensuring fierce battles on the field.