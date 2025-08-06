New Angostura board appointed

In 2023, Angostura opened its new Solera Wine and Spirits store at the Albion Plaza, Port of Spain. - File photo

Former sports minister Gary Hunt, attorney-at-law Patricia Dindyal, founder of SM Group Intl Ltd Shival Maharaj, former Massy Integrated Retail senior vice president Roxane De Freitas and current chairman of Colonial Life Insurance TT Ltd Jennifer Fredrick have been appointed as board members of Angostura Ltd.

Former interim CEO and chairman Fraser Thornton was also nominated for a board position, but his withdrawal was announced at the company’s special meeting at the House of Angostura, Laventille, on August 6. Newsday understands a reason was not provided.

During the meeting, which was for shareholders only, concerns were raised about the company's previous mass resignation of directors, the process of the appointment of the new board and the hold of final dividend payments.

On March 28, Angostura issued a notice advising shareholders that a final dividend of $0.28 per share was recommended for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, with a payment date of July 31, 2025.

However, in the absence of a board, Angostura was not able to approve the final dividend at an annual meeting. As a result, the company’s March 28 notice was no longer applicable, placing dividend payouts on hold.

Effective June 3, six directors resigned from the company, including Terrence Bharath, Dr Maryam Richards, Franka Costelloe, Dr Sterling Frost, Gerard Cooper and Tricia Coosal.

Newsday understands that during the meeting, Angostura said the final dividend payments would be approved after a meeting of the new board.

After the meeting, one shareholder told Newsday he hopes that the new board acts in the best interest of the company.

He said there were speculations of external pressure being placed on the previous board, leading to mass resignations.

"I hope this board stands up against any pushback and pressure. As a shareholder, I felt like the selection process should have been a bit open. I felt like today's meeting was held to rubberstamp the whims and fancies of those at the top," he said.