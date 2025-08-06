NCIC: Deoroop Teemal deserves ORTT

Geeta Teemal cries at the feet of her late husband, Senator Deoroop Teemal, during his funeral under Hindu rites at the NCIC, Divali Nagar, Chaguanas, on August 6. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

NATIONAL Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) first vice president Surujdeo Mangaroo has called for the council's late president to be posthumously awarded the nation's highest honour.

He made the call during his tribute to Deoroop Teemal during the former NCIC president's funeral on August 6 at the Divali Nagar site.

Mangroo described Teemal's passing as a loss not just for loved ones but the entire nation and world, whom he served with distinction.

"The NCIC joins with members of the community in respectfully urging the relevant authorities to confer the Order of the Republic of TT posthumously in recognition of his distinguished and outstanding service to this country," Mangroo said.

"The voice of the people is the voice of God."

Teemal, 68, was sick for some time unbeknownst to the public, and died at his St Augustine home on August 3.

Teemal was also a serving Independent Senator, first appointed in 2018 by then President Paula-Mae Weekes. He was reappointed by President Christine Kangaloo.

As a senator, Mangroo said Teemal was a tireless advocate for justice, equality and the upliftment of all people. As NCIC president, he said, Teemal championed and preserved East Indian culture and heritage.

"He lived by the principle of Sewa (selfless service), uplifting the vulnerable, supporting the needy and nurturing the spiritual growth of all who crossed his path. His humility and generosity knew no bounds and his actions spoke louder than any words.

"Today, as we remember Deoroop Teemul, let us reflect on the values he embodied – compassion, perseverance and an unwavering commitment to the greater good.

"He taught us that leadership is not about position but about purpose, not about power but about service. Let us honour his memory by continuing his work, by building bridges of understanding, serving our communities with love and striving for a society where every individual is valued and respected."

With Kangaloo, who confers the awards, sitting in the audience, Mangroo's call was perhaps made in the right setting. Also present were Senate President Wade Mark, Speaker of the House Jagdeo Singh, Leader of Government Business in the Senate Darrell Allahar and Leader of Opposition Business in the Senate Dr Amery Browne. Independent Senator Anthony Vieira and other government ministers also attended.

After the funeral, Dr Browne told reporters he would support any recognition of Teemal's contributions to society.

"He has served extremely well and as I told Her Excellency (Kangaloo) he is impossible to replace but God's speed with those decisions with repect to who would fill that seat but I know his shoes could never be filled.

"Such a great man and servant of TT. So in that regard, any recommendation for a national award and any other honour that could be bestowed on the late Senator Teemal would certainly have my support with the consultation of the opposition and other important stakeholders in TT. I am confident it would attract significant support."

Browne, however, said it was time to change the culture of seeking to award and commend people after their deaths.

"It's very sad, though, that very often we pressurise and disrespect people in life and then in death, look to bestow honour and gratitude, but he certainly is worthy of the best salutation and regard that this nation has to offer."

Allahar said the idea was one worthy of discussion but after the dust settled on Teemal's funeral.

"Today is not about worldly honours. Let us today give support to his family, honour his memory and commend his soul to the source from whence it came.

Also paying tribute during the funeral, Mark spoke highly of Teemal's contributions, especially in the Senate.

"In every debate, every committee meeting and every moment in the chamber, Senator Teemal brought to bear his signature qualities: thoughtfulness, humility, civility, humanity and deep intellectual rigour."

Before he was appointed Senate president, Mark served in the Senate alongside Teemal but on the opposition bench.