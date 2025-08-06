Moonilal: Government to report on its achievements after 100 days in office

Energy Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal during a post-cabinet briefing at Cabildo Building, Port of Spain on May 22. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

ENERGY Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal says government will soon provide the public with a detailed account of its achievements in its first 100 days in office since winning the April 28 general election.

Moonilal, who is also Oropouche East MP and a UNC deputy political leader, made this disclosure during a stand-your-ground (SYG) legislation consultation at his constituency office, Debe Junction, on August 6.

"Today is our 94th day in office, as a cabinet, as a government today."

He told his audience, "In less than three months...because this (SYG legislation) has been on the table way before... we have produced the draft legislation...the draft policy and articulated it in public."

Referring to the list of promises the UNC made in the election campaign, Moonilal said, "That was a fundamental promise of the honourable Kamla Persad-Bissessar...Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago."

He repeated, "In less than three months, we were able to come to the people, share our ideas, policy and law and ask you for yours."

Moonilal disclosed the UNC will hold its next Monday Night Report on August 11 at Couva South MP Barry Padarath's constituency office in McBean, Couva.

Padarath is also Public Utilities Minister, Leader of Government Business in the House of Representatives and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM).

Moonilal said at that meeting Persad-Bissessar and other government ministers "will report on our first 100 days in office."

He claimed, "The last government after 100 days...them feting in Tobago."

Moonilal said Persad-Bissessar has asked all government ministers "please...I need to see your achievements...I need to know what you have been doing."

He added government ministers have not been idle over the last 100 days and will account to the public as instructed by Persad-Bissessar.

Moonilal said this directive from Persad-Bissessar was good for "the culture of governance."

SYG legislation, he continued, "is critical...as a promise...a commitment made by Mrs Persad-Bissessar for her second term of government."

Persad-Bissessar's first prime ministerial stint was May 24, 2010-September 7, 2015.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander said since his appointment in May, he wanted to focus on crime but had to deal with under-resourcing in several national security agencies such as the police, Fire and Prison Services.

Alexander repeated that within the next two weeks, citizens can expect to see a host of initiatives being rolled out to deal with crime.

He also repeated he will not be talking about what the government's crime plan is but the public will see the results of it as it unfolds.

Attorney Gerald Ramdeen said Alexander, Moonilal and other government officials must be congratulated for meeting with people during a state of emergency (SoE) to discuss a matter like SYG legislation.

He urged citizens to support the Homeland Security and Defence ministries and the government as they seek to restore safety and security.