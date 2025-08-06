Make Mickela a senator

Mickela Panday, leader of Patriot Front. -

THE EDITOR: All one should need show is an interest in politics and the welfare of all citizens in order to be deemed suitable for being chosen as a senator. Plus of course the ability to speak clearly and intelligently is of prime importance.

It is my respectful unsolicited view that anyone who has been the leader of their own little political party other than the UNC and PNM should be considered for senatorial appointments. Why Because their contributions will be for the good of all citizens and any decisions made will be in line for what is best for TT.

Mickela Panday has been a party leader since 2019. Her party, the Patriotic Front received over 21,000 votes. To date Ms Panday is likely the most independent of independent thinkers with an interest in TT politics, and what is best for all and sundry. Perish the thought that Ms Panday can be rudely thought of as "eat ah food" material.

Both government and opposition leaders should agree that Mickela Panday will fulfill senatorial duties for the comfort of all citizens, regardless as to political affiliation before a presidential appointment can be made.

On a personal note, I see no reason that Senator Amery Browne or Senator (Anthony) Vieria should be asked to leave the Senate. Why? Because this is sweet TT where plain talking is not bad manners and mincing words is for cowards.

Both senators Vieria and Browne appreciated, respected and loved Deoroop Teemal, a most beloved citizen who has always done his country proud, and promoted his cultural identity with love and dignity.

We need to move forward from the par for the course behavior every time we change PNM and UNC governments.

It is getting a tad boring, all the talk about corruption and mismanagement. Who is more angelic? PNM or UNC?

What we need to know is

where the money coming from between now and general elections 2030.

Precious time is being wasted with all the small talking.

The whole world is watching and between the effects of climate change, the hideous war in Gaza and you know who in America, (I am afraid to say his name) we need to get real.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin