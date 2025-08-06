King, Lewis return to Windies squad for ODIs vs Pakistan

AFTER missing the Twenty/20 series loss to Pakistan because of injury, the opening pair of Jamaican Brandon King and Trinidad and Tobago's Evin Lewis have been called to the West Indies team for a three-match One-day International (ODI) series against the Pakistanis, from August 8-12.

A 15-man squad was announced via a Cricket West Indies release on August 6 for the series which will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba. The Windies lost the T20 series to Pakistan 2-1, which was on the heels of 5-0 and 3-0 drubbing on home soil to Australia in a T20 and Test series.

The regional ODI team will be captained by Shai Hope and features the core of players who played in the T20 series against Pakistan. The exciting fast bowling pair of Shamar Joseph and Jayden Seales are both included in the squad, with TT top-order batsman Amir Jangoo returning to the squad after last featuring for the team in the first ODI of their three-match series against England back in May.

The team also includes teenager Jewel Andrew and 23-year-old left-arm seamer Jediah Blades who played his lone ODI against Bangladesh last December.

After missing out for the T20 series against Pakistan, the CWI release said pacer Alzarri Joseph has been granted an extended rest to continue workload management.

Having succumbed to a 3-0 loss away to England in their last ODI series, West Indies will be looking to change those fortunes.

Windies coach Daren Sammy is keen for his team to reverse the recent run of results.

"Pakistan presents a different test and challenge as we continue our push for automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup," Sammy said. "While qualifying is our immediate goal, maintaining a winning mentality and team cohesion is essential for long-term success."

The first ODI will bowl off at the BLCA at 2 pm on August 8. The second and third ODIs will bowl off at 9.30 am on August 10 and 12 respectively.

Windies ODI squad: Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd.