Grass cutting employs hundreds

Cepep workers cut grass and clean the area near Back Bay, Black Rock, Tobago in 2021. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I wonder what our country would be like if there were not those who were committed to cutting the grass that is everywhere in TT. Let me go a bit further, to clean our drains and not forgetting picking up the garbage, which at times is disposed of in the most despicable manner, not properly bagged and is exposed to all types of creatures.

Use your imagination, see what these people must deal with at times. I say thank you to the men and women who take pride in doing it for what I considered small money. There is a particular team who cut grass and pick up the garbage on my street who are so respectful it is always a pleasure seeing them. Grass cutting, my friend employs hundreds in TT and puts bread and butter on many tables. It is an honest earning. To those who see this as nothing, and there are those, for what may be your rubbish could well be another person's treasure. In humility, let me exhort all to be very careful what you say in the public domain, especially as leaders. I am quite aware of people who have formed companies that entails grass cutting and are doing well.

Never forget where you came from, and this can happen at times. Do not make the mistake of looking down at others or making statements that are offensive. Thank God you have arrived; others are doing their best with a bad situation, trying to keep their heads above the water. Do not sink them even deeper with your comments and use what they are doing to belittle them, for many of them are single mothers doing their very best. Could it be that grass cutting and the small money that they receive for doing this are key factors keeping them from going down the dark path of criminality? Over the years I have seen a drastic change in many of these people with their attitude and the way they conduct themselves where I live. I encourage you to imagine what the condition of our country would be in if we did not have people doing these cleanup jobs consistently. It would be an unpleasant place to live in; this is a fact.

I conclude “much respect” to those individuals whose function is a very important job, for keeping a clean and healthy TT. Stay in there, work to elevate yourself, if you believe better days and new opportunities will come your way. Let us together make TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan