Extreme diving comes to Charlotteville this weekend

A competitor showcases his skills at the Dods World Divising Championships. -

EXTREME sports and adventurous recreation activities are growing in popularity around the world, from rock climbing to bungee jumping and free diving to snowboarding. Tobago will have their chance to host some of world’s most extreme divers when the Døds Diving World Championship Finals makes its debut in Tobago on a special platform at the Charlotteville Jetty, on August 9, from 10 am-6 pm.

The event is a collaborative effort between Døds Federation International, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) and the Eco-Industrial Development Company of Tobago (E-IDCOT).

At least 50 divers are expected to compete at the event which will see participants dive off a 10-metre platform. Unlike diving at the Olympic Games and other diving competitions, participants are not judged on their technique but for their hype, innovation and the entertainment they provide.

“You get points by doing all kind of crazy things in the air,” Keron Pierre, an excited marketing co-ordinator at E-IDCOT, told Newsday on August 6.

Pierre said divers try not to belly flop as it can be painful.

This will not be a one-off event as Tobago will also host the event in 2026 and 2027.

The championships originated in Oslo, Norway in 2008 and this is the first time the event will take place outside of that country.

Spectators will get an excellent view of the action as boats will be positioned near the diving area.

In a video on Instagram, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said, “Tobago, especially my Charlotteville people. A big opportunity is coming your way.”

Augustine, the electoral representative for Charlotteville, said because it is an international event, Tobago will be seen by millions of people.

“Tobago is the best location for sports tourism and you are a part of it...It is a whole vibe...Ensure you are there to participate,” Augustine said.

Also speaking about the sport tourism aspect of the event, Pierre said, “One of the things that we look to have in Tobago is some form of diversification, so tourism being our primary income (earner) in that Tobago space...one of the things the THA is focused on looking at is opportunities to not just focus on the hospitality type of tourism, but focusing on sport tourism.”

Pierre said events such as the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games put Tobago in the spotlight in the past.

“Tobago is being placed on a greater scale because of an event like this.”