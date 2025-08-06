Ex-SSA head appears in court on ammo charge

RETIRED Major Roger Best, former director of the Strategic Services Agency (SSA), has appeared before a magistrate charged with possessing more ammunition than allowed under his firearm license.

Best, who was charged by summons on July 30, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Avion Gill on August 6. He is accused of possessing 198 rounds of 9mm ammunition – 24 more than his license permits.

Police prosecutors admitted they had no case file on the seven-month-long investigation. Gill ordered initial disclosure by August 8 and full disclosure by December 31. The court also allowed for a prosecutor from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to be appointed to the case.

Best’s attorneys are expected to file objections, a list of witnesses for cross-examination, and a defence statement by February 2, 2026. The matter is set for further case management on March 17, 2026, when a possible trial date may be set.

Defence attorney Arden William requested specific disclosures related to the police system for permit renewals and the removal of authorisation by the Defence Force. William argued that, as a serving member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force at the time, Best should have been exempt under the Firearms Act.

In January, Best was arrested at his home during a probe into the importation of two AX2 bolt-action sniper rifles. Former police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher was also arrested. Both were later released after DPP Roger Gaspard, SC, advised that there was insufficient evidence to lay charges.

Police said the rifles were lawfully imported through a licensed dealer, but Best was not authorised to purchase them.

Best was dismissed as SSA director in March 2024 by then-Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Rowley had alleged that SSA staff were involved in a plot to overthrow the government. The claims included the hiring of individuals linked to the Jerusalem Bride Church.

In a separate case in May 2024, Best and three others were detained in connection with the illegal transfer of prohibited weapons assigned to the SSA. Charges were filed against the others, but Best was released after consultation with the DPP.