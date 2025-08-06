Economics of stand-your-ground law

-

THE LETTER: Assuming the proposed stand-your-ground legislation succeeds, let's examine its economic sustainability.

There are 380,000 households in TT, of which 41 per cent are either indigent and/or economically challenged. This means there is potentially an approximate household market of 200,000 households. Of this, some 50 per cent dedicate their resources to living expenses.This translates to a potential reduction in households seeking access to arms and ammunition to approximately 100,000 households. Even with an assumed 100 per cent uptake this potential market will be saturated within approximately 18 months.

We now must deal with the issue of a saturated market and must determine where will the likely continuing sales go. Would there be increased "off the record sales" and would one of the unintended consequences not result in an increase in access to would-be home intruders?

Are there alternatives to this outcome that assures the sustainability of the industry, if yes, what are these alternatives?

SAMUEL B HOWARD

St Joseph