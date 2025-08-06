Corporate champs Central Bank: Futsal on the rise locally

CHAMPIONS: Keston Wright, coach of the Central Bank futsal team, left, with player Che Reyes, centre, and captain Adrian Millette, lift the Trinbago Futsal Corporate Cup trophy at the awards ceremony, Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva, August 5. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

CENTRAL Bank captain Adrian Millette believes futsal is on the rise in Trinidad and Tobago as he proudly lifted the inaugural Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup trophy at the official presentation, at Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, on August 5.

Millette and Kirk Abraham were on target in their team’s 2-0 title-match victory over South West Regional All Stars (South Doctors) at the Eastern Regional Indoor Sports Arena in Tacarigua on June 29.

The elated skipper was honoured to lift the trophy and hailed the tourney as a historic milestone for the sport locally.

“Futsal is very new to TT and new to us at Central Bank,” Millette said. “We usually play 11-a-side or hockey-size football, but we took the chance to enter the one-day tournament last year and saw how well organised it was. When we got the invitation for the league this year, we didn’t hesitate.”

Millette commended the Futsal Association of TT and its organising committee for creating a competitive and well-run event. After missing out on the one-day title last year, Millette said his squad invested more time in pre-tournament preparation for the Corporate Cup.

“We knew that one day we would have a chance to win the league. So we came into it pretty prepared this time. There are a lot of different rules that natural footballers will know if they don't play futsal, so we had to be prepared. As the slogan goes: skill, speed, futsal.”

Millette believes futsal in TT, “is something we shouldn’t rest on,” and called on young and seasoned players, and particularly fans, to embrace the sport as it grows from one community to the next.

Millette, his teammate Che Reyes and head coach Keston Wright collected the huge trophy from TT Futsal president Geoffrey Edwards.

Edwards described the first-ever league as a “dream – years in the making.”

He said after years of sports studies in Leicester, Milan and Switzerland, the plan was always to develop a structured futsal league in TT, however, covid19 disrupted those ambitions.

Undeterred, he pushed on.

“We executed goals within our strategic plan, hosting youth tournaments and the Futsal Caravan across every educational district in the country. We introduced the sport to hundreds, maybe thousands of children, even while the league continued to elude us.”

That changed in 2025, thanks to a partnership with Asyoulikeit Events. Edwards said their expertise brought the long-awaited vision to life.

“This partnership birthed the Trinbago Futsal League Corporate Cup. But we must also acknowledge last year’s one-day pilot tournament, which tested the waters and proved the viability of a full league.”

Edwards said the decision to centre the league around corporate TT was intentional. The league partnered with Asyoulikeit Events; Newsday (official press partner), AS Brydens, Carib Brewery, Starbucks TT, the Interception team, Jerome McClean Photography, Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs and SporTT.

“As a national sports organisation that relies on public-private partnerships, we wanted to invite corporate TT to not only sponsor but participate. This event was an open house – letting them feel the sport, see the brand, and hopefully buy into it for the future.”

Edwards offered heartfelt thanks to the 12 teams, who competed across four days, their fans, and the families who supported the initiative.

Looking forward, both Edwards and Millette expressed hope for the growth of futsal in TT.

Millette urged the local footballing community to embrace the fast-paced indoor game.

“We’ve got more youths, and even some professional players showing interest. Futsal is on the rise. We should keep pushing this.”

Edwards agreed, hinting that this year’s league was just the beginning.

“This was a crucial milestone, but not the end. With the momentum built from this Corporate Cup, we’re setting our sights on bigger leagues, deeper youth development, and broader community outreach. Futsal has found its footing in TT – and we’re not turning back.”

Edwards confirmed the Trinbago Futsal League will be represented by many different cups — Men's Open, Women's Open, Youth, International, Charity as well as Community.

On September 27, eight teams will compete for top honours in the Men’s Cup at the South West Regional Indoor Sport Arena in Egypt Village, Point Fortin, on September 27. Registration is $1,500 per team.

In December, the TFL Charity Cup rolls out and is part of the association’s movement on speaking out on violence against women and girls.

He said, “We have an MOU with the Coalition Against Domestic Violence where, through sports, it’s very important for us to pay attention to the scourge in society that is violence against women and girls. Children at home, get ready. The TFL movement is here and we expect you to be a part of it.”