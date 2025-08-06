Champs Club Sando, Grenada grab wins in Women Warriors Wellness Cup

Shootout hero: Club Sando goalkeeper Keri Myers is congratulated by her teammates after making two saves in a penalty shootout against Guyana Defence Force in a Women Warriors Wellness Cup match at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on August 5. - Photo courtesy Defence Force

Grenada women's team and reigning champs Club Sando registered contrasting wins when action in the Women Warriors Wellness (3Ws) Cup continued at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field, Mucurapo, on August 5.

Grenada stormed to a massive 6-0 victory over the youthful Tobago Chicas in the first game, with Club Sando getting a 4-1 penalty shootout win over the luckless Guyana Defence Force (GDF) team after salvaging a late 1-1 tie in regulation time.

In the second game of the double-header, Club Sando looked to be in danger of losing their first game as they trailed 1-0 heading into second-half stoppage-time. The goal GDF scored to take the lead was worthy of a winner too, as attacker Sandra Johnson sent an audacious lob over goalie Keri Myers in the 69th minute after receiving a right-side cross from Jalade Trim.

Sando were lively enough in the encounter and created some decent chances, particularly though the attacking threat of Afiyah Cornwall. However, Cornwall was unable to convert the chances which came her way.

In the second minute of stoppage-time, though, Sando's fortunes changed when they won a free kick on the right flank after Glendy Lewis committed a needless foul. Former TT international standout Ahkeela Mollon put in a teasing free kick which slipped through the grasp of goalkeeper Deena Fredericks, before the ball appeared to be bundled over the line by substitute Hackeemar Goodridge. The veteran Mollon was credited with the goal as Sando importantly tied the game at one apiece.

Just two minutes later, Lewis sprung the dangerous Johnson on the counter before the latter was unceremoniously chopped down by the retreating Chelcy Ralph just outside the Club Sando penalty area. Ralph received a red card for her troubles, but the tackle was perhaps necessary as Johnson looked favoured to score her third goal of the tourney.

In the ensuing shootout, Fredericks had the look of a defeated player in the GDF goal and she was unable to make amends for the error in stoppage-time as the experienced quartet of Cornwall, Rhea Belgrave, Victoria Swift and star forward Kennya "YaYa" Cordner all scored to seal the victory for Sando. On the flip side, Myers came up with two key saves to play her part in Sando's success.

In the other match, Grenada made light work of Tobago Chicas as five different players scored in their 6-0 riot. Ronniella Bubb opened the scoring in the eighth minute, before an own goal from goalkeeper Kenisha Taylor and a penalty from Nia Fleming-Thompson stretched the lead to 3-0. Cara Biasor, Johnella George and Cassima Langaigne scored in the second half to cap off a flawless showing from the Grenadians.

On August 6, Grenada met Pro Series in a top-of-the-table group A clash, while Defence Force and Sando were scheduled to meet after press time in a meeting between the teams which contested last year's final.

The semifinals will be played on August 8, with the final and third-place playoff scheduled for August 10.