Belmont man scares off robbers with licensed gun
A Belmont man was able to scare off bandits with his licensed firearm during an attempted robbery in Woodbrook on June 29.
The 35-year-old told police he was walking along Carlos Street when two men approached from behind and pulled his hair, hit him several times and demanded he hand over his $30,000 Cuban link gold chain.
Fearful for his life, he said he drew his licensed firearm, which caused the robbers to run into a nearby Nissan Note and escape. He told police he would be able to recognise them if he ever saw them again.
Investigations are ongoing.
Comments
"Belmont man scares off robbers with licensed gun"