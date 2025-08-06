Belmont man scares off robbers with licensed gun

A Belmont man was able to scare off bandits with his licensed firearm during an attempted robbery in Woodbrook on June 29.

The 35-year-old told police he was walking along Carlos Street when two men approached from behind and pulled his hair, hit him several times and demanded he hand over his $30,000 Cuban link gold chain.

Fearful for his life, he said he drew his licensed firearm, which caused the robbers to run into a nearby Nissan Note and escape. He told police he would be able to recognise them if he ever saw them again.

Investigations are ongoing.