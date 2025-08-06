Anansi: From queues to queries

THUMBS UP FOR ANANSI: Edson Eastmond, head, TTconnect, left; Charles Bobb-Semple, deputy CEO, iGovTT; Dr Inshan Meahjohn, CEO, iGovTT; Dominic Smith, Minister of Public Administration; Cory Belfon, permanent secretary, Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence; and Irwin Williams, head, software development at iGovTT; at the launch of the Anansi national digital assistant at the Ministry of Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence on August 5. - Photo courtesy iGovTT

LONG lines, confusing applications and conflicting information seem to have become synonymous with Trinidad and Tobago's public service.

With a recent national survey showing 45 per cent of citizens finding government websites confusing and 30 per cent noting long wait times for responses, there is a clear demand for fast, easy-to-use government information systems.

That’s where Anansi comes in, an artificial intelligence (AI) powered national digital assistant that serves as a singular portal to all government information.

Created by iGovTT in collaboration with TT Connect, Anansi seeks to harness the efficiency of AI in the evolution of the public service.

Solutions, not just software

With 25,000 public sector users on a wide-open network, iGovTT has created some of the most widely used digital public services.

From the online passport appointment system to the digital driver’s permit renewal and the creation of one of TT’s largest job platforms, employTT, iGovTT has been leading the way in citizen-centric software that aims to solve day-to-day frustration.

"This is not about a future where machines replace our dedicated public servants. It is about a future where technology helps them," said CEO Dr Inshan Meahjohn at the launch of Anansi at the Public Administration and Artificial Intelligence Ministry on August 5.

"It is about creating a seamless partnership where Al handles the high-volume, repetitive tasks, the ‘What are your opening hours?’ queries, which frees up our human experts to focus on the complex, high-empathy situations that require judgment and understanding."

Meahjohn said Anansi builds on the previous work of TTconnect and government website chatbots to provide the public with an integrated information system that uses an index of over 7,000 frequently asked questions (FAQs) from over 30 ministries nationwide.

"This was built to be the memory of Anansi, which is verified public information. We know it’s not going on the internet like a ChatGPT and pulling unverified information because this is information we’ve been working with for years.

"...We are so excited because there is no citizen that can’t use this. We know that our penetration rate of mobile phones in TT is 145 per cent. It means everybody probably has two phones. And once you have a device, you have access to this," he said.

Creator of Anansi and head software developer at iGovTT, Irwin Williams, noted iGovTT’s work in facilitating the software ecosystem.

Speaking with Business Day, Williams said, "You use all kinds of software on your phone and you don’t know where it comes from.

"But we take a different approach where we understand the source of the solutions we’re building.

"We think about solutions more than software, so this particular solution is very exciting to us.

"It leverages AI in a powerful way using natural language computing and large language models."

These models allow the software to be trained on collected data to better understand human language and generate better responses.

"Every time you ask a question, you make it smarter; every time you interact with it, you will build it. You will be a co-developer, a co-creator in developing Anansi," said Meahjohn.

He added that Anansi is not only an information chatbot but a time saver for citizens.

"...For too long, our citizens have felt that chaos, faced with a web of different sites on the internet delivering varying and contradictory information, from varied time periods and the frustrating feeling of not knowing where to get answers you can trust. This is not just a minor inconvenience. It is a tax. A tax on time.

"Time is the one resource none of us can get back. It is the currency of our lives.

"When a small business owner has to close their shop for a day to stand in a line, that is a tax on their productivity.

"When a parent has to take time off work to find a simple form, that is a tax on their family's well-being.

"When a citizen gives up in frustration, that is a tax on their faith in our institutions."

Meahjohn said that of the over 600 citizens who participated in an interactive survey for Anansi, 88 per cent gave positive feedback, wanting to use the system again.

The focus group also included various ministry departments and agencies.

"This is not something that was just launched onto the public. It was built with the public," Meahjohn said.

AI + Human Intelligence = Success

Anansi also works with public servants. If you have a question that Anansi can’t answer, it will direct you to a live TTconnect agent.

Speaking at the launch, Edson Eastmond, head of TTconnect, said, "Anansi possesses a remarkable AI. It is built for speed, accuracy and 24/7 availability.

"But our TTconnect team possesses a different and equally vital kind of intelligence.

"They have situational intelligence. They have emotional intelligence. They are professional problem-solvers who can navigate complex situations and understand the nuances of personal situations in a way that technology cannot."

He said in the last year and a half, TTconnect agents have collectively resolved over 15,000 tickets with citizens, reporting a 97 per cent satisfaction rating.

"That is the standard of excellence our team is committed to. When you have a question that Anansi cannot answer, your query will not go into a void.

"A service ticket is immediately created. That ticket goes to one of our dedicated agents, who then becomes your advocate.

"They take ownership of your issue. They will act on your behalf, reaching out to the relevant ministry or agency to find the information you need.

"They will follow up, and they will get back to you with the answer. You will not be left wondering. You will be supported."

Public Administration and AI Minister Dominic Alexander Smith said the launch of Anansi represented more than just innovation but reflected the government's commitment to the people.

"For generations, the relationship between citizen and state has been defined by barriers – physical, bureaucratic and informational.

"Citizens have navigated lengthy processes, waited in endless queues and struggled to access the very services their taxes fund.

"We envision a TT where a working mother can renew her driver's license during her lunch break, where a small business owner can access permits without taking a day off work, where our elderly citizens can get answers to their questions without leaving their homes and where every person – regardless of their technological literacy, economic status or physical ability – can access government services with dignity and ease."

Smith said the name choice for the software was no accident, reflecting on the depth of the folklore character.

Smith said Anansi, both in AI and story form, holds similar symbolism in service to the citizen.

"Anansi the spider of West African tradition, carried across oceans and woven into the very fabric of Caribbean identity, is far more than folklore.

"Anansi represents the triumph of intelligence over brute force, wisdom over power and ingenuity over impossibility.

"Our ancestors understood that Anansi was never truly a trickster who deceived, but a clever guide who revealed hidden truths and made the impossible possible.

"In their stories, Anansi gathered the scattered wisdom of the world and made it accessible to all people.

"He untangled the most complex webs and transformed confusion into clarity."