Anansi, a web of promises

Anansi, an AI digital assistant during the launch at the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Artificial Intelligence, Tower C, International Waterfront, Port of Spain on August 5. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: As a child of the Caribbean, I grew up listening to tales of Anansi the spider. He was a trickster, the schemer, the one who could spin stories as masterfully as he spun webs. Sometimes he was clever. Other times, cunning. But he was always unforgettable.

When I heard about TT's new digital assistant, aptly named Anansi, I hoped we were channeling the wisdom of that folklore figure to empower citizens, especially the elderly and vulnerable members of society. Sadly, it appears we may have leaned more into the trickster side of Anansi than the helpful one.

I recently tested the Anansi AI platform, with hope that it would offer clear, comprehensive, and up-to-date guidance on how to apply for the Senior Citizens’ Pension to support me with the elders in my family. After all, AI is only as effective as the information and data it is provided, and testing the data is key to ensuring effectiveness and efficiency.

I tested this by asking the AI what documents are required to apply for the senior citizens’ pension. The "assistant" made no mention of the real checklist that citizens receive over the counter, which includes as many as 27 documents, depending on the applicant’s situation when applying for the senior citizens’ pension.

The contrast between what Anansi told me, a brief, polished list of document requirements, is grossly inaccurate compared to the burdensome slip of paper received at district offices. These contain a much longer list of official submissions that are tedious for an elderly person to collate alone. It requires official stamps and original wet ink signatures.

When you launch a product under the guise of artificial intelligence, expectations are high. Not just from the tech-savvy, but from all citizens who seek ease, access, and dignity.

My heart broke thinking about our elderly population, many of whom spent their lives contributing to the economy, now left to decode bureaucratic submissions just to access their pension.

Imagine your mother, your grandfather, standing in line for hours, only to be told they are missing documents they never knew they needed. That is not innovation. That is institutional cruelty masked in digital gloss.

To make matters worse, media announcements highlighted the AI’s potential, but without proper database infrastructure to power such a tool, it falls short. A colleague told me, “AI without systems and reforms is like putting a racehorse on a treadmill.” It looks like it runs, but it goes nowhere fast.

In true Anansi fashion, this platform lures you into a web of promises. But instead of catching flies, it traps citizens in a loop of confusion and false hope.

Still, I do not write this to ridicule the effort. I believe in digital transformation. I believe in e-governance. And I believe that public sector innovation is possible here in Trinidad and Tobago. But we must stop dressing up digital mirrors as magic portals. If the data is static, outdated, or incomplete, the user experience is hollow. And calling it “AI” only undermines the credibility of future, more capable platforms.

Let us remember: Anansi was not only clever, he was caught too. When his tricks backfired, he had to answer to the consequences. In the same way, our Ministries and tech partners must face accountability for the rollout of tools that do not reflect ground truth or improve citizen experience.

If we want to harness the power of digital tools for public good, we must involve those who face the most friction. Include pensioners in user testing. Walk with the man who cannot read well. Consult the woman who cannot stand in lines. Build with them in mind, and only then will digital transformation be more than window dressing.

Let us not allow this Anansi to become just another tale of missed opportunity.

SHAHAD Q ALI

via e-mail