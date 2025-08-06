A good day for Jack Warner

Jack Warner, former government minister and FIFA executive. -

LONG has been this country’s love affair with Jack Warner. And troubled. Mr Warner, 82, has been pariah and patriot, hero and villain, kingmaker and political nemesis, folk hero and formidable FIFA jefe. The latest chapter came on August 5, when lawyers for the state disclosed an extraordinary turn of events relating to years-long extradition proceedings brought against him, which raises the possibility of abuse of process, official deception and the tainting of the administration of justice right up to the Privy Council.

Instead of going to trial, a constitutional case brought by Mr Warner challenging US extradition was adjourned by Justice Karen Reid after lawyers for the state revealed Attorney General John Jeremie has ordered an enquiry into the handling of the extradition proceedings against the former UNC/People’s Partnership minister.

Revealed in court on Tuesday is this: when a file in relation to the controversial Vindra Naipaul-Coolman lawsuit went “missing” in 2023, it was no mere blip. That file was “found” days later. But in relation to Mr Warner, it seems paperwork at the centre of an official certification that cleared the way to have him tried on multiple corruption-related charges in the US vanished for years.

In the same year the Naipaul-Coolman imbroglio occurred, Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle made a damning finding of “colossal misrepresentation” by the state in relation to the missing document; a freedom of information request by Mr Warner also failed. “How does one certify something that is possibly non-existent?” the magistrate asked, adding of the relevant line minister, “An attorney general was expected to come to the court with clean hands.” She is now a judge.

Because there is a connection between Mr Warner and the current government, Mr Jeremie’s probe, which he is correct to have ordered, must be completely transparent if the process is not to be dismissed cynically.

Yet, already highlighted is a scandalous failure, again in our country’s history, coming to light at the magistrates’ court level. Long is the list of such disgraces, from those relating to Sherman Mc Nicolls and Basdeo Panday to more recent misadventures involving Chief Justice Ivor Archie and Marcia Ayers-Caesar. The lower courts also seem to be places where corruption cases are buried, providing fodder for interminable challenges.

If there is a silver lining from the sorry situation surrounding the handling of Mr Warner’s case, which involves either dishonest or incompetent conduct from multiple angles, it is that, unlike in the US, due process still applies to removals; our courts are still concerned with things like the “speciality principle.” Complex will be Mr Warner’s legacy. But it must include the fact that he forced a reckoning with assumptions surrounding extradition.