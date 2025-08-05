Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! comes to Queen's Hall

After having audiences in fits of laughter with the runaway hits Married and Mischievous and Love Is Ah Wuk, RS/RR Productions is back with another side-splitting comedy, Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! on August 10 and Queen's Hall, Port of Spain.

Ever met someone you really shouldn't trust? Well, this one's for you! Yuh Doh Leave Fowl to Watch Corn! You know the saying... and if you don't, you're about to find out what happens when you do exactly that, said a media release.

Things spiral out of control when one seemingly normal day turns into a total disaster. Girls end up in beds they don't belong in, no one remembers who they are or how they got there, and worst of all, there's a loudmouth maid who's up in everyone's business.

The production is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh and features a cast including Ragoobarsingh, Leslie Ann Lavine, Zo Mari Tanker, Kala Neehall, Benita Wilson and Andrew Friday.

Tickets are available at all advertised outlets, online and the Queen's Hall box office.

Showtime is 6.30 pm.

For reservations call Queen's Hall at 376-5699 or RS/RR Productions at 481-2185, 338-6024, or 744-7581.