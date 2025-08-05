Youths graduate from Redemption Sound Setters pan camp

A total of 75 young musicians from Tobago completed a three-week music camp which culminated in a graduation ceremony at the Redemption Sound Setters pan theatre on Montgomery Road, Bethel, Tobago on August 1.

A media release from sponsors RBC, said the camp began on July 14 and offered participants instruction in theory and practice in steelpan, along with insight into the steelpan industry and career opportunities related to the instrument.

“(The graduation) marked the culmination of weeks of hard work and musical discovery at the graduation ceremony of the Redemption Sound Setters 2025 Vacation Pan Camp,” the release said.

The ages of the participants ranged from eight-18 years. They were tutored by Shaquille Broomes and Dachelle Morrisson – two professionals with a deep passion for and expertise in steelpan.

Marc Jardine, vice president of commercial banking and managing director of RBC expressed pride in Redemption Sound Setters and its commitment to community engagement through the annual pan camp.

“This culturally focused, skill development camp empowers youth, celebrates our rich heritage, and is a testimony to RBC’s dedication to meaningful community development,” he said.

The camp, in its third year, has tutored over 90 students in the instrument. In April, the pan side launched the Redemption Sound Setters Youth Academy with students from the 2023 and 2024 vacation pan camps, the release said.

They took part in the Pan Trinbago National Junior Panorama competition in 2025 and placed eighth out of 22 youth orchestras.

A total of 15 students from the academy also transitioned into the senior band for the 2025 National Panorama competition.