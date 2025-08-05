Why polygraph results not used in court

Polygraph test. - File photo

THE EDITOR: There is a reason why polygraph results aren't used in a court of law. A court demands and seeks evidence. But let's be reminded that "evidence" isn't always the truth and the whole truth.

Historically and internationally, in many court houses, many "eyewitnesses" have had their accounts of what they believe they saw debunked and proven wrong either by defence lawyers, prosecutors and professional witnesses during cross-examination.

So this brings me to what is called a lie detector test. A polygraph machine measures several physiological responses that are believed to be correlated with deception. These machines monitor changes in a person's cardiovascular (blood pressure and heart rate), respiratory (breathing patterns), and electrodermal (sweat glands) activity.

These measurements are recorded while the subject answers a series of questions, and the examiner analyses the data for patterns that might indicate deception. The key word here is "might." There are liars who can pass this test. Despite the sciences that are involved, if someone truly understands "points of reference" and knows how to use them, they can beat (deceive) that machine.

KENNY DAVID

via e-mail