US names visa bond countries

THE US State Department has listed the countries whose citizens are required to post a bond of up to US$15,000 when entering the US on business and tourist visas.

A statement published on the department’s website says from August 20, anyone entering the US with a passport from Malawi or Zambia must post a bond in amounts of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000, determined at time of their visa interview.

It added, though, “A bond does not guarantee visa issuance,” and warned applicants should only pay fees after being directed to do so by a consular officer.

The release also noted nationals from these two countries are only allowed to enter the US through three airports, Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

It noted the bond is refundable once the traveller meets certain conditions.

“The bond money will be automatically returned (if)… the visa holder departs from the US on or before the date to which he or she is authorised to remain in the US; does not travel to the US before the expiration of the visa; or applies for and is denied admission at the US port of entry.”

The Department of Homeland Security will be responsible for determining that a visa holder has breached the terms of the visa bond.

It added the Department of State will forward cases in which the visa holder appears to not have complied with the terms of the visa bond to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) for a breach determination.

It said a visa holder overstaying their authorised departure date (whether they depart or not), or trying to change their immigrant status (including claiming asylum) will be considered a breach and the money will not be returned.