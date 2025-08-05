[UPDATED] Mentally challenged Gasparillo man gunned down in bed

Everton Andrews was killed at his Caratal Road, Gasparillo home, on August 4. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

EVERTON ANDREWS, a mentally challenged man, was gunned down and killed at his Caratal, Gasparillo home, on August 4.

His sister Kizzy told Newsday that Andrews was an outpatient at the San Fernando General Hospital, having recently been admitted and treated for a psychiatric disorder in late 2024.

She said she was at home with her 15-year-old son and nine-year-old daughter when they heard two loud explosions. She lives on the ground floor of a two-storey house while Andrews lives in an adjoining concrete structure on the upper level.

"I say, 'What is that?'"

She said her daughter told her, "Mummy, mummy, shhhh! Come by us."

After realising the explosions could have been gunshots, she said everyone locked their doors and hid inside. She said it wasn't until about half an hour later that her brother-in-law, who lives upstairs, told her that Andrews was killed. He was found lying on his mattress on the floor with bullet wounds.

She believes the murder could stem from one of the many altercations Andrew got into while off his medication. She said while he was one of the kindest people while pursuing his treatment, he did not like to be medicated and, as a result, would often torment members of the community during unpleasant episodes.

She said he would walk up and down the street being rowdy. She said sometimes he'd walk into people's homes or even throw bottles at others. To make matters worse, she said, he was a marijuana addict. She said even she was not immune to his harassment.

"It's therapy here with me when he ready. What! He bangs up the door, fling it open so and all kinda thing."

She said, depending on the trouble he caused during his episodes, people would come outside the home and quarrel, making threats against Andrews.

Kizzy said she had been helping to take care of her brother since her mother died about five years ago, and her stepfather's death in February. She said she would often provide him with food. She said the day of his murder was no different, having given him dinner around 7 pm.

A district medical officer pronounced Andrews dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James. Investigations are ongoing.

Kizzy said the family will host a funeral for Andrews in San Fernando once the body is released to them following the autopsy.

This story was originally published with the headline Gasparillo man gunned down at home and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

