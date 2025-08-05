Trinidad and Tobago to award ExxonMobil deepwater blocks

ExxonMobil Prosperity FPSO begins major operations in Guyana. - Photo courtesy ExxonMobil

THE Trinidad and Tobago Government plans to award US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil up to seven deepwater blocks, as reported by the TT Energy Chamber in its Energy Now blog on August 5.

Based on a recent Reuters report, the chamber said the deepwater blocks are located off the east coast of Trinidad, and northwest of Exxon’s Starbroek block in Guyana.

The report says the seven blocks could cover water depths of 2,000 to 3,000 metres.

ExxonMobil’s award of the deepwater blocks comes as a deepwater bid round on several blocks has been ongoing.

The deadline for the deepwater bid rounds, which opened on January 27, was expected to close on July 2, but a release from the Energy Ministry said the deadline was extended to September 17.

According to TT’s laws, the government has the right to individually negotiate areas for exploration and production if they are not included in a competitive bid round.

"The agreement, expected to be formally signed as early as next week, marks ExxonMobil's return to TT waters after a 20-year absence," the report said.