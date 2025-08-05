Trinidad and Tobago lose 3-0 to Guatemala in Davis Cup Group IV Americas

An aerial view of the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

AFTER serving up a winning start to their Americas Zone Group IV of the Davis Cup courtesy a 2-1 result over Haiti on August 4, Trinidad and Tobago succumbed to a 3-0 loss against Guatemala on day two, at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

In the opening singles contest, TT’s Kamran McIntosh-Ross went down 6-2, 6-2 to Rafael Rotran Neutze. Zachery Byng was next to go as Pablo Cordova Annese had him beaten 6-3, 6-2 in the second singles fixture.

With a well-worked 2-0 lead, Guatemala made no mistake in the doubles as Juan Dominiguez Collabo and Kaeri Hernandez Mariona bettered TT’s McIntosh/Byng 6-4, 6-2 to complete a 3-0 sweep of the hosts.

On August 6, TT are on a bye and resume their campaign against St Lucia on the following day, and US Virgin Islands on August 8, to conclude the round-robin stage.

The top two teams from the two round-robin groups vie for the two promotional places to Group III on August 9.

Cuba, Bahamas, Panama, Antigua and Barbuda and Suriname are in Group B.

Other day-two results:

US Virgin Islands 3 vs St Lucia 0

Yared Alfred def Jordan Hunte 7-6 (6), 6-2

Jan Neuburer Higby def Akeem Gustave 6-0, 6-1

Yared Alfred/Jan Neuburer Higby def Kevin Deligny/Maxx Williams 6-2, 6-3

Bahamas 3 vs Antigua and Barbuda 0

Donte Ambrister def Deandra Weeks 6-0, 6-0

Donali Nottage def Jody Maginley 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Donte Ambrister/Kofi Bowie def Rodian McNelle/Ron Murraine 6-0, 6-2

Cuba 2 vs Suriname 1

Denilson Martinez (Cuba) def Joshio Loor (Suriname) 6-2, 6-2

Yigal Bergen (Suriname) def Alberto Gonzalez (Cuba) 6-2, 6-3

Alberto Gonzalez/Denilson Martinez (Cuba) def Yigal Bergen/Joshio Loor (Suriname) 6-3, 6-1