Trinidad and Tobago Football Association boosts safeguarding standards with workshop, league site visit

TTFA's safeguarding player care and well-being department officers, second from left, Joseph Douglas, and second from right, Anthony Wolfe, with match officials of the West Penn Community League in Gasparillo, on August 3. -

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) recently rolled out two critical initiatives aimed at strengthening safeguarding practices at both institutional and community levels.

On July 31, the TTFA’s safeguarding player care and wellbeing department hosted a workshop at the Home of Football in Couva.

The session brought together instructors, stakeholders and safeguarding professionals to explore best practices in communication, active listening and adult learning techniques relevant to football training environments.

The workshop entailed remarks from department manager Gary St Rose. Presentations were delivered by Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president Merere Gonzales on communication techniques for effective training; Stacey Ann Augustus on active listening: Building connections and understanding in training sessions; and Kwanieze John on principles of adult learning.

Each presentation was followed by active discussions, as instructors and attendees engaged in knowledge sharing and capacity building.

Additionally, in keeping with the department’s mandate to ensure consistent standards nationwide, officers from the TTFA safeguarding team – Anthony Wolfe and Joseph Douglas – conducted a site visit to the West Penn Community League semi-finals at the Gasparillo Recreational Ground on August 3.

The matches featured Point Fortin Youth Academy versus Mascall (Moruga) and Guapo Uprising Youth Football Club versus Eastside Strikers (Arima).

The visit was part of a monitoring and support programme where safeguarding officers assess compliance and provide guidance to leagues, academies and coaching staff. During the visit, it was observed that while the league and participating teams were fully compliant with safeguarding and registration requirements, one referee and one coach had expired safeguarding licenses, with renewals already pending.

The department confirmed that its national “rolling out” programme, which features site visits to clubs, academies and schools has begun and will continue throughout TT. These efforts are geared toward creating safer, more supportive environments for young athletes, ensuring that all involved in the sport adhere to the highest standards of care, protection and professional conduct.