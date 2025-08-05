Trinidad and Tobago blank Antigua 2-0 in Concacaf Boys' U-15 opener

FILE PHOTO: Adasa Richardson, second from right, celebrates after scoring his team's opening goal against Aruba in their CFU Under-14 Boys' Challenge Series opener at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago, last year. Photo courtesy TTFA. -

Despite their travel difficulties in getting to the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Aruba, coach Densill Theobald's Trinidad and Tobago team had a near-flawless showing in their opening League B, Group E clash against Antigua and Barbuda as they registered a 2-0 win at the CD Jose Wever Stadium in Oranjestad, on August 5.

From the early stages of the 70-minute affair, the TT youngsters looked to have the measure of an Antiguan team which played to a goalless draw with Bermuda on August 4. For all their dominance and fluid ball movement, particularly in the first half, TT had two fine goals to show for their efforts which came from attackers Aaden Jones and Adasa Richardson.

From early as the 12th minute, TT delivered their first warning shot when midfielder Samuel Balfour crashed a right-footed shot off the bar after being given too much freedom by the Antiguan defence outside the area. Eight minutes later, Balfour again found a pocket of space and he picked out Jones who slammed a right-footed shot off the bar and in to beat goalkeeper Mekhi Phillip.

It was a deserved item after TT's sustained early pressure, with their opponents struggling to come to terms with the sunny early morning conditions as Phillip and Mario Lewis were both substituted in the first half after picking up injuries.

The lanky Richardson always looked a threat in possession, and he had the Antiguan defenders scurrying when he lashed a long-range shot over the bar in the 46th minute after an enterprising solo run. Two minutes later, TT looked destined to extend their lead but Richardson's wicked right-footed free kick crashed off the bar before Balfour somehow sent a follow-up header well over the goal frame.

Theobald freshened things up in the 51st minute when he made a whopping five changes. Just seconds later, Antigua had arguably their best moment of the game when Shumba Thomas had a header deflected wide.

With the Antiguans posing very little threat to Christian Telfer in the TT goal, Theobald's charges got the insurance goal in the 66th minute when Richardson finally had his golden moment – expertly placing a right-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the area after checking inside his marker.

With three points now in the bag, TT will go after another win in Oranjestad on August 6 when they meet Bermuda from 11 am.

On August 5, Bermuda got a winner in the 14th minute of second-half stoppage-time when Carter Thomas swung a right-footer into the net from close range to seal a 3-2 comeback victory over Barbados to help them move to four points.

The four group winners in League B will advance to the semis and TT's clash with Bermuda will be a critical one as they look for Group E supremacy.