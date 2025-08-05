Teemal funeral scheduled for August 6

Deoroop Teemal. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

NATIONAL Council for Indian Culture (NCIC) vice president Surujdeo Mangaroo said the funeral for NCIC president Deoroop Teemal will be held at the Divali Nagar site in Chaguanas on August 6, beginning at 9 am.

He spoke to Newsday on August 4, a day after Teemal died at his St Augustine home. The funeral will be followed by cremation at the Caroni Cremation Site at 11.30 pm.

Tributes continue to pour in for the NCIC president and independent senator.

The Indian High Commission expressed heartfelt condolences on Teemal’s tragic demise. It said his invaluable contribution in promotion of Indian culture and values in TT and the region would always be remembered. The Hindi Foundation of TT said Teemal was not only a distinguished national leader but also a cherished friend and steadfast supporter of the foundation.

“His unwavering commitment to the promotion and preservation of Indian culture and the Hindi language in TT has left an indelible mark on our community. Through his vision, encouragement, and generosity, he inspired countless individuals and organisations to continue the important work of cultural education and unity.

It said it was profoundly grateful for the partnership and friendship shared with Teemal.

“His wisdom, humility, and dedication will be remembered with great respect and affection by all members of the Hindi Foundation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, colleagues, and the entire NCIC community during this difficult time. May his soul attain eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to guide and inspire us all.”

Dharmacharya Rampersad Parasram, in a post on Facebook, said he was sorry to hear of the passing of a friend and distinguished gentleman.

“Condolences to Geetaji, NCIC and all who mourn his loss.”

The Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha said Teemal was a dedicated leader and a passionate advocate for cultural preservation and community development.

“His commitment and service have left a lasting impact on our nation. We at the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha of TT Inc. extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and all those whose lives he touched. May his legacy continue to inspire us all and we pray that his onward transition will be a peaceful one.”

SEWA TT, in a post on Facebook, said Teemal was a quiet yet unwavering force behind many of its initiatives.

“As a valued member of our board of advisors, he offered thoughtful guidance and steadfast support, always putting the needs of the community above himself. His generosity in making the NCIC compound available for countless humanitarian efforts – including blood drives, emergency food distribution, and the historic establishment of TT’s first mass vaccination site during the pandemic – was a testament to his servant leadership.”

It said in his role as an independent senator, Teemal carried himself with duty, patriotism, and integrity, leaving a lasting impact on the Senate and the nation.

“While we grieve this great loss, we are comforted by his example and inspired to carry forward his legacy. In his own quiet way, he reminded us: ‘Together, we serve better.’ May we honour his memory through continued service.”

American Chamber of Commerce CEO Nirad Tewarie, in a post on Facebook, said Teemal was a giant of a man.

“It’s easy to be gracious and erudite when things are going your way but not so much when they don’t. He would engage me on matters of mutual interest with openness and warmth – from legislative matters to matters of the NCIC and the community. The fact that he didn’t always vote how I would have liked even after I (and others) thought I painstakingly explained the position is further testament to his independence and integrity.

“Recently, at Gabriella Hosein’s exhibition, he spoke to me about how we need to do more to include people who are highlighting different perspectives on Indian culture. Trinbago has lost a true patriot. To SEWA TT, Revan Teelucksingh, NCIC and the Teemal families my sincerest condolences.”

The Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce said Teemal was a dedicated servant of the people and a proud son of Central Trinidad.

“His commitment to national development, for equity, and community upliftment were evident throughout his career. We honour his contribution to the legislative process and his service to our nation. His loss will be deeply felt across the business, political, and civic communities and especially in the NCIC. May his soul rest in peace and may his legacy of service endure.”