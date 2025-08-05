Star line-up for Grey Goose golf tourney on August 9

National men's football assistant coach Russell Latapy. FILE PHOTO -

The Premium Grey Goose 2 Ball Better Ball Championship tees off with a star-studded line-up of golfers at the Chaguaramas Golf Club on August 9.

Hosted by the club’s 2025/2026 executive committee, under the leadership of club president Sean Alonzo, the tournament will feature an impressive roster of participants, including national football legends and coaches Russell Latapy and Dwight Yorke, as well as Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Vice-president of the Caribbean Amateur Golf Association Wayne Baptiste, and senior national players Liam Bryden, Clint Alfred, and Tori De Freitas-Baptiste are also confirmed to tee off.

Alonzo hailed the event as a landmark occasion for the local golfing calendar.

“It is an honour and privilege for Grey Goose to host this tournament at the public golf course in Chaguaramas,” said Alonzo. “This initiative augurs well for the development of the sport in our community and serves as a catalyst for long-term development, stimulating interest among youth, attracting investment, and reinforcing Chaguaramas as a vibrant hub for golf in TT.”

Recognising the limitations associated with an alcohol-sponsored event, particularly youth participation, Grey Goose has pledged to donate surplus proceeds to the Chaguaramas junior golf development programme. The initiative reflects the tournament’s wider mission of supporting emerging talent and ensuring greater access to the sport for future generations.

Junior players get their chance later this month at the All in the Family 4 Ball Scramble Tournament, scheduled for August 24 at the same venue. That event will highlight inclusivity and family values, requiring each team to comprise a junior golfer, a female player, and two additional teammates.

Proceeds from that tournament will directly benefit the Chaguaramas junior clinic.

For additional information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Chaguaramas Golf Club at 791-3288.