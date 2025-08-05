Standing firm on the right to self-defence

THE EDITOR: The proposed Home Invasion (Self-Defence and Defence of Property) Bill, 2025 is not just a piece of legislation, it is a necessary and long-overdue response to the escalating crisis of violent crime plaguing TT.

For far too long law-abiding citizens have been left vulnerable, forced to endure unspeakable horrors within the very spaces that should be their sanctuaries – their homes. The government’s stance reflects a fundamental truth: no one should have to retreat in the face of evil within their own home.

Criminals who break into homes do so with the intent to take, destroy, and inflict suffering. They show no mercy, preying on the elderly, the young, and hard-working families. Victims are left with irreparable trauma, physically broken, psychologically scarred, and, in many cases, grieving the loss of loved ones.

The stories are horrifying:

• Families forced to watch as their loved ones are assaulted, humiliated, or murdered.

• Elderly retirees, who spent their lives building a peaceful home, slaughtered in cold blood.

• Women and children subjected to sexual violence while helpless to resist.

• Precious heirlooms, hard-earned possessions, and irreplaceable valuables stolen or destroyed.

And yet, despite these atrocities, there are still those who dare to prioritise the "rights" of criminals over the right of victims to defend themselves.

To them we must ask: Have you ever stared down the barrel of a gun in your living room? Have you ever had to beg for your life while a criminal violates your family? Have you heard and witnessed the pain of a loved one being assaulted? Until you have felt that terror, you have no right to lecture victims on restraint.

The bill is a bold and necessary shift in self-defence law. This legislation is groundbreaking for TT and the wider Caribbean, because it finally puts power back into the hands of the people.

Key provisions include:

1. No duty to retreat: Citizens should never be forced to flee their own homes when confronted by violent intruders.

2. Deadly force permitted: When faced with a home invader, victims have the right to use whatever force is necessary to protect themselves and their families.

3. Legal protections for homeowners: The bill ensures that those who act in self-defence are not later persecuted by an overzealous legal system.

4. Exclusion of criminals: Those engaged in illegal activity cannot claim self-defence, preventing abuse of the law.

This approach aligns with the Castle Doctrine principles seen in jurisdictions like the US, where the home (ie, their "castle") is recognised as a place of “ultimate refuge.” The state has a duty to protect its citizens, but when the police cannot arrive in time, people must have the legal right to defend themselves.

The audacity of criminals has reached unbearable levels. They murder, rape, and steal, then have the nerve to demand their own cooked meals and flat-screen TVs. This bill sends a clear message: if you break into a home or break the law, you do so at your own peril. The era of helpless victims is over.

To those who oppose this bill, we say: stand in the shoes of a victim first. The pain, the fear, and the lifelong scars of home invasion are realities no citizen should endure. The government’s position is not just about law, it is about justice, survival, and reclaiming our nation from the grip of criminals.

We must act now. Our citizens deserve no less.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail