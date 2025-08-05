Signal Hill choir postpones South African trip

The Signal Hill Alumni Choir performs at their 40th anniversary concert at Shaw Park Cultural Complex on October 6, 2024. - Photo by Visual Styles

THE SIGNAL Hill Alumni Choir’s (SHAC’s) highly anticipated tour to South Africa has been postponed.

The choir, led by musical director John Arnold, was expected to travel to South Africa on August 1 – Emancipation Day – for a packed, 11-day cultural exchange with some of that country’s top musical ensembles.

But in a release on July 31, Arnold said the tour is now scheduled for August 1-12, 2026.

He said while the postponement has brought disappointment, “The decision was made in close collaboration with South-African organising partners who have worked alongside us with shared commitment and vision.”

Arnold added the choir remains grateful for their continued support and efforts.

He thanked all of the choir’s partners, sponsors and friends who have supported this initiative through generous contributions and attendance at its concerts.

Arnold said all of the funds raised to date will be redirected towards the successful execution of the choir’s 2026 tour.

“Our goal remains unchanged; to build bridges through music, culture and connection.”

As it prepares for next year, Arnold called for the continued partnership and support from the government and Tobago House of Assembly.

“Their assistance remains vital in helping SHAC carry out its role as a cultural ambassador on the global stage.”

He added, “The work continues. Our commitment to cultural diplomacy, choral tourism and destination branding remains steadfast. For more than 40 years, SHAC has proudly represented Trinidad and Tobago through performances across continents, serving as musical ambassadors and building international goodwill through choral excellence.”

Arnold said although the journey is delayed, the choir’s passion, purpose and preparation endures.

“We look forward with optimism and unity to sharing our story and our sound in South Africa next year.”