Santa’s little helper graduates top of his school in SEA

Shavir Sankar receives his plaque from his uncle and president of the Rapid Fire Kidz Foundation, Kevin Ratiram, RFK executive member Johnny Quash, with his is his mom, Shanta. -

SANTA’s little helper Shavir Sankar was honoured by the Rapid Fire Kidz Foundation, for securing top spot for his school, Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary, in the 2025 SEA examination.

The young scholar passed for his first choice, Naparima College. He was rewarded with a large plaque with his name and face from the organisation, declaring him the top performing student at a simple ceremony on July 26 at Canton Palace Restaurant, Cross Crossing, San Fernando.

Shavir, 11, has been taught the art of giving and his love for humanity has propelled him to become a vascular surgeon when he grows older.

Almost from birth, he been a fixture with the Rapid Fire Kidz Foundation, every Christmas, bringing joy and cheer to less fortunate children as one of Santa’s elves.

His mother Shanta, a long-standing member of the foundation, would dress him as an elf and take him along on the trucks filled with gifts and treat bags, to distribute to selective schools and community throughout Trinidad.

As he got older, the elf suits got bigger, and he willingly participated in the Christmas gift giving and other events the charitable organisation held throughout the year.

He told the Newsday he loves being an elf.

“I love being on the truck (the local version of Santa’s sleigh) handing out gifts and treat bags to children. Seeing the joy on their faces when they receive one, brings me happiness right here,” he said clutching the area of his heart.

Shavir is the first of two children for his parents Strassark and Shanta Sankar. He has a younger brother, Sharaz.

He is also the nephew of president of Rapid Fire Kids Foundation, Kevin Ratiram.

Ratiram challenged Shavir to take up the mantle of the foundation when he is no longer able to do so, a challenge he readily accepted.

A lover of science, Shavir said he looks forward to becoming part of the robotics club when he enters Naparima College, a school which his uncle, dad and other members of his family attended.

In an address, Ratiram told his nephew he had a legacy to maintain. Observing that while Shavir passed for his first choice, many other children who wrote this year’s exam, did not.

Ratiram, an attorney said children should not be judged on this basis as every child who wrote the examination was a success.

“When we look at recognising successful children, it should not be just in the field of academics. It should be in the field of vocational skills, in the arts, sports, culture because when we recognise success, in what ever field, we inspire those we recognise to do even better.”

He said it was important for parents, even though they may not live in the same households, to support their children.

“Parenting is perhaps the greatest factor when it comes to a child’s success and I urge all parents to be present for their children, physically, emotionally, spiritually.”

Shavir attributed his success to the support of his parents, whom he said constantly prayed with him. He said he also concentrated on doing past papers to improve his skills.

After learning the skills, he said, he put them into practice, including a daily essay he wrote for his mother.

For his success, he has been rewarded with a trip to Canada and New York.