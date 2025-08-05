Rio Claro man, 80, burnt during home invasion

BANDITS burned an 80-year-old Rio Claro man during a home invasion on August 4.

The victim told investigators he was at his Libertville home, where he lives alone, around 4 pm when he was accosted by two suspects in the washroom.

He said the men announced a robbery and hit him several times in the face. The men then used an aerosol spray can and a lighter to burn his face to try to get him to open a firearm safe. However, he said he managed to escape and locked himself in the bathroom where he called out to neighbours for help.

A report was made to the Rio Claro Police Station. PC Rampersad, WPC Roberts and PC Rasawaion, who were on patrol, responded. However, they were unable to find the attackers. The pensioner was taken to the Rio Claro Health Centre.

The assailants made off with $1,500, a cellphone, a gold watch and keys for two vehicles.

PC Rampersad is continuing enquiries.