Reparations not a gimmick

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar speaks at the African Emancipation Day celebrations at the Lidj Yasu Omowale Emancipation Village, Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on August 1. - Jeff K. Mayers

A SLEW of impressive goodies marked August 1’s African Emancipation Day.

The Prime Minister promised continued lobbying for reparations, cultural grants, school syllabus reform, diaspora trade links and special measures for youth. Port of Spain Mayor Chinua Alleyne announced the renaming of Columbus Square, the removal, at long last, of its contentious statue and the conversion of a portion of Oxford Street into Kwame Ture Way. It’s easy to dismiss all these plans as political pageantry. They should not be.

The flurry of commitments and committees masks a poverty of ideas when it comes to the deeper changes of mindset required to combat the wounds of colonialism. And in some cases, what has been promised might not amount to much.

Reparations are a pipe dream for many; Keir Starmer did not even bother to hear out the pleas of Caribbean leaders at last October’s Commonwealth summit before he rejected the idea. That was par for the course for a British prime minister. But Sir Keir has company with Donald Trump. If Mr Trump has ever considered restitution, it is for Caucasian Americans who, in his telling of history, are “the real victims” of race because of things like affirmative action and DEI.

As some people, like Chief of the First Peoples Community Ricardo Bharath Hernandez, have also suggested, moving the Columbus statue won’t erase facts. Indeed, hiding things away could make it easier to obscure history’s lessons. We disagree. Yet, having been rightly removed from the national coat of arms and the capital city, Columbus is to sail now into the National Museum. But is that museum currently an appropriate repository of what we should remember, far less forget?

There’s a lot of reasons to be cynical. Giving Mr Ture a street won’t change the reality that he was banned by this country’s first premier, Dr Eric Williams, and hounded in the US by J Edgar Hoover’s agents. Nor will it remedy neglect of other figures like CLR James, the author of The Black Jacobins, George Padmore and Claudia Jones.

Nonetheless, there is value in all that has been announced this week by the UNC leader and by the PNM mayor. Far from virtue signalling, both officials have reminded us of what politics does best: it bends to the needs of the people.

Opponents of reparations point to logistics. How will they be paid? But reparations, which were, incidentally, disbursed to slave owners, are about moral debt, not just monetary. To recommit to the cause is to reflect both enduring realities of global inequity and shifting values. As we this month mark 63 years since independence, it is also to remember that we, before any other country, introduced an emancipation holiday. We should remain in the vanguard.