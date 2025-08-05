Readers Theatre Series presents Esther of the Island on August 6

THE August instalment of the Playwrights Workshop Trinbago (PWT) Monthly Readers Theatre Series (MRTS), held the first Wednesday of every month, will feature a cold reading of Esther of the Island, a compelling three-act stage play by Julie Guyadeen.

A media release said, the reading takes place on August 6 at the Trinidad Theatre Workshop, 6 Newbold Street, Port of Spain from 7 pm.

Set in 1700s colonial Trinidad, this adaptation of The Book of Esther follows Esther, the hidden daughter of legendary Indigenous chief Hyarima. Raised in secrecy by her cousin Mordecai, now a Maroon in the Laventille hills, Esther is chosen to compete in the Governor’s beauty selection after the dismissal of his wife. While pampered women from planter families vie for power, Esther’s quiet grace captivates the Governor. Unbeknownst to him, his advisor Thomas plots to destroy Indigenous peoples of the island. Guided by courage and tradition, Esther must risk revealing her true identity to save her people from annihilation

Guyadeen is a dedicated and passionate theatre artist with diverse experience as a playwright, actor, director, and producer. Her work is driven by a deep love for the stage and consistently explores human connection, social themes, and emotional truth. As a playwright, she crafts narratives that challenge and inspire; as an actor, she brings characters to life with authenticity. Directing allows her to shape compelling visions, while producing enables her to support powerful theatrical experiences from conception to performance. For Julie, theatre is a collaborative space where creativity, empathy, and impact come together to spark change, the release said.

The MRTS is a vital part of PWT's commitment to developing new talent. This monthly event provides a crucial platform for playwrights to share their work, whether it's a new script or one undergoing revision for a range of platforms – from stage and screen to radio and even site-specific or street performance. It's a crucial step in the development process, with selected plays often moving on to further refinement and potential staging.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with new work. Whether you're an actor, a theatre enthusiast, or just curious, come lend your voice, as readers are often pulled from those present at the reading, and help shape these stories in real time. The reading and discussions offer a unique insight into the play development process, the release said.

Admission is free.

For further information or to submit a script for reading in the MRTS, e-mail playwrightsworkshoptt@gmail.com; call/text/WhatsApp (868) 351-6293; find us on Facebook and Instagram @playwrightsworkshoptt; or on NDATT’s website https://iamndatt.org.tt /playwrightsworkshoptt/.