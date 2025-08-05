PNM pays respects to Teemal, defends independents

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles signs the condolence book for the late Independent Senator Deoroop Teemal as other members of the PNM look on at the Rotunda gallery, Red House, Port of Spain, on August 4. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

OPPOSITION Senator Dr Amery Browne says he hopes the attacks on independent senators do not prevent others from taking up the call to serve on the independent bench, following the death of independent senator Deoroop Teemal on August 3.

Speaking to media after signing the condolence book for Teemal at the Red House, Port of Spain, on August 4, Browne was asked whether he thought the criticism by the UNC would negatively influence people from taking up the calls to be independent senators.

“Criticism is one thing, but a campaign of pressure designed to even alter the independence of one’s voice and disrespect to one’s constitutional role is another thing.

“I will not agree this was not par for the course. This should not be acceptable in a democratic society that upholds the standing orders and the laws and norms of civilised behaviour.

“I hope in her wisdom, Her Excellency will find others of like stature. It’s a difficult task and I don’t envy her.

“TT has given many great sons and daughters to service, and hopefully, and I pray, that others, notwithstanding the horrific conduct on social media and elsewhere, including from the party that currently forms the government, in the form of its PRO and other leading figures, individuals will step forward to carry on the baton of these important responsibilities.”

He said times were difficult for members of the Senate, as Teemal was an exemplar in many ways. “It is very unfortunate in the last few months of his service, he would have been the recipient, along with other members of the independent bench, of very unfair, derogatory, denigrating attacks, not one-off, but consistently, coming from the United National Congress, their public relations officer, and other leading figures in the UNC.

“That’s the unfortunate reality and they, the members of the government, will have to live with that reality. We will continue to pay love and respect to the life of a great man, and we hope his family will receive comfort from the dignified way in which we approach the tribute to Senator Teemal.”

Penny: State should honour Teemal

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles said she thought Teemal should be honoured by the state for his contribution to the country.

“We know what the Divali Nagar was years ago and we know what it is now, but it is not just that. It is just his genuine commitment to the advancement of not just Indian culture, but culture generally in TT. So I think an award is worthy of consideration.”

In a statement on August 4, the PNM said it joined with the national community in mourning Teemal, a distinguished son of the soil whose life was marked by integrity, patriotism, and unwavering service to the people of TT.

“Senator Teemal, having been appointed to serve in the 11th, 12th and 13th Republican Parliaments, displayed the unmistakable qualities of a practical and pragmatic patriot. He was a man of fierce independence, embodying the highest ideals of impartiality in public service.

“As a member of the Independent Bench in the Senate, his contributions to parliamentary debate were thoughtful, balanced, and deeply rooted in principle. He consistently sought the national interest above all else and brought a calm, sober-minded clarity to even the most contentious of discussions.”

The PNM said Teemal served with distinction as chair and vice-chair of multiple joint select and other committees of Parliament, where his steady leadership, fair-mindedness, and capacity to listen enriched the work of the committees and the critical institutions they oversaw.

“His wise counsel was respected across the parliamentary spectrum, and his voice, measured, reasoned, and constructive, was truly a guiding light in our democratic process.

“Beyond the parliamentary chamber, Senator Teemal was a trained engineer whose technical expertise was always directed toward the betterment of our society.

“He had a deep and abiding care for the environment and championed sustainable development long before it became a global imperative. His advocacy in this area reflected a forward-thinking vision and a sincere concern for future generations.”

The statement said Teemal played a pivotal role in the preservation and promotion of TT’s rich cultural heritage as President of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC).

“He often spoke to the importance of religious and cultural festivals and celebrations as enduring parts of our national identity. He brought to this role the same grace, wisdom, and diplomacy that marked every aspect of his public life.

“TT has lost a true patriot and exemplary citizen. We extend our deepest condolences to his wife, Mrs. Geeta Teemal, his children, his family, his colleagues, and all those who had the honour of working alongside him. His life was a model of civic responsibility and moral fortitude, and his legacy will endure.”