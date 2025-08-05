National boxers punch to seven medals at OECS Champs

Abdul Taylor, one of TT's gold medallists who competed at the OECS Boxing Championships in St Lucia. -

Trinidad and Tobago punched to seven medals and second place overall at the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States’ (OECS) Boxing Championships, which was held in St Lucia from August 1-3.

The TT squad battled to four gold and three silver medals.

Claiming top honours for the red, white and black, were Abdul Taylor, Darnell Sinaswee, Med Charles and Kozo Martin while silver went to Donnel Phillip, Jadeon Castillano and Osei As Sadiq.

In their respective bouts, Taylor (elite men 57-60kg) defeated Antiguan Jeremiah Toussaint while Sinaswee (youth men 63-66kg) beat Denzel Stephen, Charles (youth men 69-72kg) bettered Orlando Monrose and Martin (juniors male 62-65kg) topped Devon Serieux; all St Lucian opposition.

Additionally, Phillip (elite men 63-67kg) emerged the victor over Guyana’s Terron Wintz, Castillano (elite men 67-71kg) outpunched Martinique’s Michel Fiddle while TT's final silver came courtesy Sadiq’s (juniors male 57-60kg) triumph over St Lucian Alex Nachan.

Taylor, 21, who hails from Sangre Grande, said he started boxing in 2016. He said he used to get in a lot of fights as a teenager and his cousins encouraged him to channel his aggression in the ring. He said he joined the Biomel Boxing Gym in Sangre Grande and later honed his skills at the Octavius Boxing Gym in Port of Spain. Taylor said he was confident he would medal at the OECS Championships as he had been training under Vicki Boodram for the last four months. He said he gave his gold medal to his coach.