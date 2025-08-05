Ministry: Local pork still safe to eat

Pigs drink water at a local farm. - File photo

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has confirmed that a pig farm in Trinidad and Tobago has tested positive for porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) – a contagious viral disease that affects pigs – but has assured that local pork is still safe for consumption, as the virus cannot be transmitted to people.

A release from the ministry on August 5 confirmed the outbreak.

The release said the ministry activated a national emergency response plan immediately after confirming the outbreak.

“The current policy guiding the ministry’s response is focused on disease eradication at the infected farm,” the ministry said in the release. “Plans are actively under way to operationalise a humane depopulation and carcass-disposal exercise in accordance with international best practice.”

The release said the depopulation exercise will include the humane slaughter of all the pigs on the affected farm and burial at an appropriate location.

The ministry noted that the farm may not be the most suitable place for the disposal of the pigs after the depopulation exercise. As such it is exploring several alternative locations and is engaging with key agencies to find a suitable disposal site.

The ministry said it has intensified national surveillance efforts to monitor the health of the nation’s pigs.

The release said the government has taken 345 diagnostic samples from 36 pig farms across the country. Efforts are also being made to update the national pig registry and strengthen disease tracking through a detailed mapping of pig farms.

“Engagement with stakeholders has remained a top priority throughout the response,” the release added.

“The ministry continues to work directly with pig farmers, abattoirs and processors, offering guidance on biosecurity measures and animal health management.

“Additionally discussions are ongoing to establish a compassionate relief framework to support affected farmers.”

PRRS, also known as blue ear disease, is a widespread disease affecting domestic pigs. The symptoms may include reproductive failure, pneumonia and increased susceptibility to secondary bacterial infection.

PRRS infections can cause a range of problems in pigs. Sows may suffer from a depressed appetite and fever. Pregnant sows may abort in late pregnancy or give birth to premature litters.