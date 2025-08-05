Man’s car stolen after stopping to urinate on highway

A Claxton Bay man was almost caught literally with his pants down when bandits ambushed him after he stopped at the side of the highway to urinate.

Around 2 am on August 4, the man was driving south along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway when he stopped along the shoulder near the Ato Boldon Stadium to urinate.

The 36-year-old victim got out of his green Nissan B-14 and left it idling as he went to the nearby bushes to relieve himself.

While urinating, he saw a white Toyota Axio stop behind him and two men began approaching him.

He ran into the tall bushes in fear and when he returned a short while later, his car, valued at $18,000, was gone.

PC Bacchus of the Couva Police Station is investigating.

Police are also searching for a man with hand injuries after a home-owner smashed an intruder’s hand with a baseball bat.

According to police, a man and his girlfriend were at their Foster Road, Sangre Grande home, on August 4, when at around 3 am they heard a noise at the back door.

They then heard the sound of glass breaking. The man armed himself with a baseball bat and waited.

Moments later, they saw a hand pushing through the bedroom door.

The man swung the bat as hard as he could and hit the intruder’s hand after which they heard two gunshots.

The couple then secured themselves in the bedroom and after some time, emerged and realised the intruder had left.

They called the police who found two 9mm shell casings outside the bedroom door and some damage to the door.

Police canvassed the area for CCTV footage and acting Cpl Stephen-Sammy of the Sangre Grande Police Station is investigating.