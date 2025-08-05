Keep football supporters safe

A general view of the Hasely Crawford Stadium. - Newsday File Photo

THE EDITOR: I have no suggestions for a new nickname for our national football team. However, with the hype beginning to swell around the World Cup qualifier against Curacao on September 5, I urge the relevant authorities to pay attention to supporter access, staffing at entrance(s) and exits, and security checkpoints around the Hasely Crawford Stadium.

Hopefully, there will be multiple entrances, as opposed to one entrance which could cause a bottleneck and potentially lead to crushing. Security checks that go beyond the initial cursory check should be addressed in a separate line or area, so that the flow of foot traffic is not affected.

Most importantly, supporters should be made to exit through large exit gates only, and not the turnstiles through which they entered.

To give credit where it's due, matches in recent years have been handled well, and complaints and incidents have been few and far between. However, a talented team and a relatively easy final Concacaf group means that we may see crowds at the final three home qualifiers in quantities that we haven't seen in years. I'm sure the TTFA and powers that be would agree that fan safety is of paramount importance.

WILL BISCAN

Diego Martin