How was Vieira's Teemal tribute offensive?

Independent Senator Anthony Vieira - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: By what measure did UNC PRO Kirk Meighoo determine that the statement by independent Senator Anthony Vieira, in his tribute to Deoroop Teemal, was offensive, tasteless and other adjectives?

I am at a loss to understand how Meighoo arrived at that conclusion. Vieira paid a wonderful tribute to Teemal and anyone reading it would agree. Of course, Meighoo took offence because Vieira said the unfair attacks levelled (by the UNC) against Independent senators (who either voted against or abstained from voting on the pension reform bill) took a toll on Teemal’s health, a fact Teemal himself told Vieira.

Meighoo either does not understand the written word or cannot differentiate between tasteful and tasteless. No one can do anything or say anything that does not agree with the UNC’s stance on anything under the sun. If they say the sun is emerald green and you disagree, they are aghast and speak reams about you in the media. Well, time will tell.

JM POUCHET

Port of Spain