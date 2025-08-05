Honour Teemal with the Order of Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: In just two years, the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) has lost three presidents. Firstly, Deokinanan Sharma, then Hans Hanoomansingh, and now Deoroop Teemal.

News of Senator Teemal's death has struck the entire landscape. Teemal was a man of few words, but those words would strike at the heart, for they were sourced from his heart. He was a man of striking personality, humble, exuding and overflowing with the spirit of human kindness, a different humanitarian in today's world, and a man of serious human and moral values, all worthy of emulation.

His work at the Divali Nagar was immaculate as he moved about with vigour, strength and purpose. He gave Divali Nagar a new spirit and ushered it into a serious national movement, far above the cut of national politics. He amicably separated his role in politics as a senator to that of a leader of a strong Indian cultural movement.

People of all cultural backgrounds will always remember him as a personality with an unwavering commitment to national development and nation-building. Yes, the Indian diaspora and Indian culture were strengths which enhanced the state of TT in the global arena.

The late senator's name and aspirations will be etched in history and sociology. Just two weeks ago, Teemal, at the Hanoomansingh memorial service at the Divali Nagar, announced a series of honours in memory of him. I humbly propose that Teemal be given the Order of TT as an inspiration to others.

Condolences to the late senator's wife and two daughters.

PARAS RAMOUTAR

Caparo