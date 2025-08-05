Gasparillo man gunned down at home

A man identified as Everton Andrews, 42, was gunned down and killed at his Caratal, Gasparillo home on August 4.

An occupant of the house told police he was in a nearby room around 10.20 pm, when he heard two loud explosions. He said he later discovered Andrews slumped over a mattress in an unfinished room in the house.

A district medical officer pronounced Andrews dead and ordered the body removed pending an autopsy at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

Police said the victim was last seen alive by his sister around 10 pm.

Investigations are ongoing.