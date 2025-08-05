Emancipation not about statues

Christopher Columbus statue in Port of Spain. - Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: The removal of Christopher Columbus statues and the rewriting of Caribbean history often feel like symbolic gestures, but they do little to address the deeper systemic issues.

Columbus, for all his historical significance, was not a plantation owner himself, but his voyages symbolised the beginning of colonisation, exploitation, and the forced labour that underpinned the transatlantic slave trade.

In today's context, we see new forms of slavery – such as low wages, underpaid workers, and the exploitation of immigrants – perpetuating economic dependency and social inequality. Human trafficking, which amounts to modern slavery, continues to thrive under the guise of legality and economic necessity, revealing that the system of bondage persists under different names.

True emancipation isn’t about statues or symbols; it’s about dismantling the structures of inequality, exploitation, and systemic injustice that still control many aspects of life. Citizens must wake up and realise that the rhetoric of change often masks superficial gestures.

Real freedom involves confronting economic injustices, fighting exploitation, and creating equitable opportunities. Only then can we move past illusion and achieve true emancipation – where every person is truly free, not just in name, but in their daily lives and struggles.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail