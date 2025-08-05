Digicel’s Innovation Challenge reveals need for greater inclusion for People with Disabilities

The launch of Digicel’s Innovation Challenge for People with Disabilities (PWDs) revealed how much work is still needed for greater inclusion of that community in this country.

An hour-long panel discussion composed of entrepreneur/influencer Kevin Soyer, human rights advocate and leadership ambassador Shamla Maharaj, Down Syndrome Family Network director Samantha Marcelle-Wells, disability affairs specialist Tessa Pascall and Digicel Foundation CEO Penny Gomez as moderator addressed some of the challenges PWDs face in Trinidad and Tobago.

Many promised facilities still aren’t in place for people with disabilities in TT. However, Digicel Foundation’s Innovation Challenge for PWDs hopes this could be the start of change.

The foundation launched the challenge on July 24 at Hyatt Regency Trinidad.

The quartet collectively saw educational opportunities as a path to greater inclusivity.

The challenge is a collaborative effort of the Digicel Foundation and the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme (GEF SGP).

“This new grant programme will award five grants of up to $90,000 each to persons with disabilities (PWDs) or organisations for persons with disabilities (OPDs) who wish to accelerate or expand a sustainable business idea. The Innovation Challenge aims to increase opportunities for persons with disabilities to develop innovative, revenue-generating ideas to support themselves, their families, and contribute to society in a meaningful way,” a press release said.

Gomez opened the discussion by asking the panellists what barriers prevented PWDs from becoming entrepreneurs.

Maharaj answered first and said it was access and opportunity from not having a proper education.

PWDs had varying disabilities and many PWDs did not have access to that as well as proper infrastructure like transport, she said.

“There are a lot of things that need to be considered to get people interested and qualified for these kinds of things.”

It also required education, employment, training, access to allies that would support, she added.

Marcelle-Wells agreed with Maharaj and said TT needed a culture of transformation.

Soyer, who became paralysed in his second year of university, said it was very different for him when that happened: it was more expensive, taxing and there were a lot more barriers to infrastructure.

Even in the world of work there were distinct differences, he added. Opportunities, equal pay etc were different.

“People don’t see you the same. I have had HR managers be like, ‘I am going to be really candid with you, you were not like this when we hired you…’”

Pascall agreed with everything said but said PWDs needed to consider themselves as part of the equation.

“Life is hard. It is harder for us as people with disabilities. When we decide to move forward with something, we have to work harder at it. Unfortunately, that is the way life is for us.

“We may have to work ten times harder to achieve the same result as someone without disability or to receive the same amount of acknowledgement as people without disabilities.

“However, the onus is on us to stay committed and stay the course.”

The panel equally dispelled the next question that PWDs were not creative and innovative.

Soyer dispelled that with one statement saying the reason he was where he is now is because he had to use his creativity and innovativeness.

Marcelle-Wells said oftentimes people with Down syndrome and other cognitive disabilities were simply accommodated and not welcomed.

Pascall said, “As a person with a disability, the world is not configured for interaction by us. Our whole life is being creative, problem-solving, and coming up with ways to navigate the world.”

She said people with neurodivergent disabilities were some of the most creative people as they did not think in linear patterns.

Maharaj said, when speaking about accessibility, that there were many local buildings in which PWDs still could not get access.

She said parking, ramps, no lower desk, washrooms were just a few of the infrastructural issues PWDs faced.

Pascall, who works with the Ministry of People, Social Development and Family Services, said the government has started to expand access to government buildings.

“I know it is a process but one of the issues is that a lot of our buildings are rented and not owned by the government.”

Despite that, the government started to improve buildings by putting in ramps and parking facilities etc, she said.

Lower desks and bathroom facilities etc needed to be addressed at a wider level, she added.

“Because some of these buildings are configured the way they are for so many years, there isn’t any space to expand some of these things.

“Infrastructurally, it is difficult.”

She said there were a number of issues that can challenge people with disability in terms of physical access.

People without disabilities needed to understand it was not how they felt or how it affected them, it was what the community needed in order to grow, prosper and be included to fully participate in society, Pascall said.

Asked if there was enough of a focus on innovation that drove innovation at schools that cater to PWDs, Marcelle-Wells said it was, first, difficult to even get PWDs in schools.

Maharaj said, generally, the education system needed to be revamped and received loud applause from the audience.

“Times are changing and we are way behind in terms of people coming out of the education system and are not prepared for the world of work or what the world is instructing them.”

She added that everyone was different and the system should be able to assist everyone develop their innate skills and talents.

Pascall said Digicel’s Innovation Challenge opens access to funding that completely eliminates the possible discrimination that people with disabilities may face when focusing on other funders.

She hoped mentorship would be a part of the challenge and Gomez said yes.

Marcelle-Wells said the challenge would help push awareness and that was what the community needed as even some parents did not see potential in their children.

“Once we highlight and showcase how innovative PWDs are, we could put pressure on the government to put legislation in place.

“Right now we don’t have legislation, we have acts, which is just a recipe but not the cookbook.

“We need the cookbook to apply the pressure because now we have a legal framework in place that holds people accountable for not accepting people with disabilities.”

The panel ended after the question and answer session and the panellists offered their suggestions on how people could individually act to make TT more inclusive for PWDs.

Maharaj said people should accept members of the community as human and treat them as such.

“Care actively. If you actively care, then the powers that be have to do something about it,” Soyer said.

Pascall called on TT to, “Listen when we speak.”